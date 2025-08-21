EV Automotive Boots Market is Forecasted to Reach US$411.3 Million in 2031, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global EV automotive boots market size was valued at US$174.9 million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$411.3 million by 2031, witnessing a market growth CAGR of 12.1% from 2024 to 2031, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global EV automotive boots market, which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging market trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Click here to get a free sample of the report:

https://stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/3988/ev-automotive-boots-market.html#form



Market Statistics

Market Size in 2024 US$174.9 million Market Size in 2031 US$411.3 million Growth (CAGR) 12.1% during 2024-2031 Leading Use Type CVJ Boots Leading Powertrain Type BEV Leading Material Type TPE Leading Region Asia-Pacific Forecast Period 2024-2031 Trend Period 2018-2022 Base Year 2023 Number of Segments Covered 4 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights & Market Share Analysis of the EV Automotive Boots Market:

The global EV automotive boots market is segmented based on use type, powertrain type, material type, and region.

Based on use type –

The market is segmented into CVJ boots and rack & pinion boots.

CVJ Boots is widely preferred and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period.

CVJ Boots is estimated to dominate the market due to their widespread use in front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive vehicles, where they are essential for protecting the CV joints from contaminants.

Based on material type –

The automotive boots market is segmented into TPE, silicone rubber, and other materials.

The TPE segment is expected to remain the dominant material of the market during the forecast period.

TPE is estimated to dominate the EV automotive boots market due to its excellent durability, flexibility, and ability to withstand extreme temperatures, making it ideal for automotive applications.



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that the Asia-Pacific region is expected to maintain the largest share in the market during the forecast period. This growth outlook is mainly attributed to the following:

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the EV automotive boots market due to the high vehicle production in countries like China and India, along with the strong presence of major manufacturers in the region.



EV Automotive Boots Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

Increasing electric vehicle production, which fuels the demand for high-quality components.

Additionally, the growing age of vehicles is boosting the need for replacement EV boots in the aftermarket.

Furthermore, continuous innovations in materials and manufacturing technologies are enhancing product durability and performance, further accelerating market growth.



Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in the EV Automotive Boots Market:

The market consists of a considerable number of players, featuring several key players renowned for their expertise and contributions. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players:

Trelleborg AB Group

SKF Group

Freudenberg Group

FUKOKU Co. Ltd.

NOK Corporation

Toyo Tire Corporation

GKN Automotive Ltd.

Continental AG

NTN Europe S.A.



What Deliverables Will You Get in This Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant content in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the EV Automotive Boots Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data, and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Who are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, and Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization



