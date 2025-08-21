Aircraft Elastomers Market is Forecasted to Reach US$295 Million in 2034, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aircraft elastomers market size was valued at US$183 million in 2024, and is projected to reach US$295 million by 2034, witnessing a market growth CAGR of 3.5% from 2025 to 2034, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global aircraft elastomers market, which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging market trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Market Statistics

Market Size in 2024 US$183 million Market Size in 2034 US$295 million Growth (CAGR) 3.5% during 2025-2034 Leading Platform Type Commercial Aircraft Leading Elastomer Type Silicone Leading Product Type Seals Leading Application Type Airframe and Propulsion Leading Region North America Forecast Period 2025-2034 Trend Period 2019-2023 Base Year 2024 Number of Segments Covered 5 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights & Market Share Analysis of the Aircraft Elastomers Market:

The global aircraft elastomers market is segmented based on platform type, elastomer type, product type, application type, and region.

Based on platform type –

The market is segmented into commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, general aviation, military aircraft, and helicopters.

The commercial aircraft market is anticipated to continue to be the biggest and fastest-growing among aircraft types during the forecast period .

. The strong demand for single-aisle aircraft, which are predicted to account for 71% of the world's commercial fleet by 2043, is the main driver of this growth. Commercial aircraft leads the market, propelled by the constant flow of passengers, larger fleets in operation, more frequent flights, and the ongoing need for regular maintenance. Stratview estimates suggest that in 2025, Airbus aims to deliver 816 aircraft, and Boeing, 549 aircraft. Expected increase in deliveries of B737max, A320neo family, B777/777x, A350, A220, and B787 is likely to act as another solid long-term driver.

Based on elastomer type –

The market is segmented into EPDM, silicone, fluoroelastomers, NBR, neoprene, and other elastomers.

Silicone elastomers are anticipated to capture a major share of the pie .

Silicone or VMQ offers remarkable qualities, which include superior low-temperature flexibility, high heat tolerance, and resistance to aging, ozone, weathering, and ultraviolet (UV) radiation. Because of these qualities, silicone elastomers are essential for aerospace applications where materials need to be able to endure harsh environmental conditions. The growing need for high-performance materials in the aerospace industry is likely to nudge the demand further. Key applications include door & window seals and gaskets, profiles, hoses, overhead bin rod ends, mounts, etc. Silicone’s versatility and capacity for optimization also drive its usage in emerging applications.

Based on product type –

The aircraft elastomers market is segmented into seals, gaskets, and other products.

Seals are expected to remain the dominant product of the aircraft elastomers market, while gaskets are projected to emerge as the fastest-growing category due to advancements in lightweight, high-performance materials.

Seals are likely to remain the dominant product type due to their extensive use across various aircraft applications, including airframes, propulsion units, interiors, and landing gear. Molding is a key production process for seals, wherein a block of rubber is pressed into a rubber molding metal cavity, and it is then exposed to heat to activate a chemical reaction. Key molded products include O-rings, rubber & metal bonded seals, bulb seals, spring seals, piston rings, enclosures, bellows, connectors, isolators, and dampers.

Gaskets are likely to be the fastest-growing product type, fueled by advancements in material technologies and the aerospace industry's emphasis on lightweight, high-performance components to enhance fuel efficiency and reduce emissions. Key applications are doors, windows, side wall panels, ceiling panels, lavatories, and galleys. Gaskets serve a wide array of functions such as environmental sealing purposes, pressure retaining, vibration damping, fire-resistance or fireproofing, and EMI/RFI shielding. Extrusion is the major production process for manufacturing gaskets.

Based on application type –

The market is segmented into airframe, propulsion, interiors, landing gear, wheels, brakes, and hydraulic & actuation.

Airframe and propulsion are the two key areas of application where there is high usage of elastomers. These two applications are likely to present healthy long-term opportunities in the market .

Airframe was the largest application in 2024. There is a high usage of seals in the airframe due to a large number of parts in the body and wings. Key areas of elastomer usage are wing, belly fairing, cockpit, tail, APU, stabilizer, elevator, and rudder. Some common elastomeric products used in the airframe are aerodynamic seals, control surface seals, diaphragms, ducting and shrouds, gaskets, electrical connector seals, EMI seals, firewall seals, fuel line shrouds, fuel seals, inlet, plenum, and exhaust seals, loading hatch seals, plate seals, tapes, transfer tubes, and ventilation ducting.



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that North America is expected to remain the dominant market for aircraft elastomers. This growth outlook is mainly attributed to the following–

The USA acting as the main thrust-bearer of the region’s dominance, with one of the largest fleets of commercial aircraft in the world and the presence of major companies across the supply chain, being the hub of the aerospace industry as well as aircraft elastomers.

The region is an early adopter concerning technology and material adoption. The opening of assembly plants for the A320 and A220 aircraft programs by Airbus in the USA further assures a healthy growth of the market in the region.

Likewise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to continue as the fastest-growing region. The market for aircraft elastomers is expanding quickly in the Asia-Pacific area due to the growth of the commercial aviation industry and rising defense expenditures. With the help of large investments, China and India are spearheading the growth momentum for the region’s market.



Aircraft Elastomers Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

Fleet Expansion: The market for commercial aircraft is expected to grow significantly over the next 20 years, according to leading aircraft manufacturers like Airbus and Boeing, which predict a demand for over 40,000 new commercial jets.

The market for commercial aircraft is expected to grow significantly over the next 20 years, according to leading aircraft manufacturers like Airbus and Boeing, which predict a demand for over 40,000 new commercial jets. Technological Advancements: Continuous innovations in elastomer formulations are enhancing their performance characteristics, including improved resistance to extreme temperatures and chemicals, which is vital for modern aerospace applications.

Continuous innovations in elastomer formulations are enhancing their performance characteristics, including improved resistance to extreme temperatures and chemicals, which is vital for modern aerospace applications. Increasing demand for high-performance and lightweight materials: In an aircraft, weight reduction is essential for improving fuel efficiency and increasing payload capacity. The aircraft industry is seeing a continuous increase in demand for high-performance and lightweight materials. Stricter rules and testing requirements for fire-resistant materials have also been brought about by improvements in fire safety standards, guaranteeing the security of the aircraft and its occupants.



Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in the Aircraft Elastomers Market:

Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players:

TransDigm Group

Trelleborg AB

Hutchinson SA

Parker Meggitt

The Chemours Company

The Freudenberg Group

The Dow Chemical Company

Wacker Chemie AG



What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the Aircraft Elastomers Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data, and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Who are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization



