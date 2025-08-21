Lyno AI Presale Highlights Market Interest in Real-World Utility

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lyno AI is launching a presale, introducing a token with real-world usage (RWU) in the evolving crypto market. The presale underscores the demand for projects that provide practical solutions for DeFi trading and arbitrage. With investors seeking opportunities beyond short-term speculation, Lyno AI’s initial momentum is generating notable attention in the crypto community.

As opposed to Speculation, Real-world Usefulness

Lyno AI provides real utility in an environment awash with speculative tokens. The platform supports arbitrage and decentralized finance trading without the risks or issues of privacy and security that are often associated with difficulties in trading arbitrage. The strategy is what investors are seeking as they want to place their bets on sustainable development and a reduced number of risks in the market.

Early Bird Presale has great benefits

The ongoing presale is at its Early Bird level where the tokens cost 0.050 USD. After this step, the cost is going to rise to 0.055 per token. Of the 16 million tokens to be sold, 296,040 tokens have been sold indicating a strong upside demand. Consumers who invest more than 100 in the Presale will be eligible to participate in the Lyno AI Giveaway where they can get a chance to win 100K, divided into 10 prizes of 10K each.

Why the Presale by Lyno AI must be Considered?

Tokens are made available at Early Bird rates.

Security and trust are provided by the program to audit the platform by Cyberscope.

Real-World Utility is the support of the long-term token value.

Presale buyer inducements are optimized by the giveaway.







This mixture presents it as an excellent chance in which investors can invest before any sudden rise in the market.

Grabbing the Opportunity Before the Market Surge

With much cryptocurrency in speculative mania, Lyno AI presale is a unique opportunity to invest in an audited and secure project with actual utility use case. The urgency of the investors to buy the tokens now in order to sell at a higher price in the near future is being encouraged. Lyno AI is well-placed to take advantage of a rising demand in safer, functional DeFi solutions.

To conclude, Lyno AI is taking the frontline to be a real utility token in an uncontrolled market. Its Early Bird presale has a strong entry-point complemented with security audits and an attention-catching giveaway. The investors are advised to rush and snap Lyno AI tokens before their expected upsurge.

For more information about LYNO visit the links below:

Website:https://lyno.ai/

Buy Presale- https://lyno.ai/#presale

Whitepaper: https://lyno.ai/whitepaper.pdf

Twitter/X: https://x.com/Lyno_AI

Telegram:https://t.me/lyno_ai

Win 100k: https://gleam.io/KCCV3/lyno-ai-giveaway

Contact Details:

LYNO AI

contact@lyno.ai

Disclaimer: This content is provided by LYNO AI. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d8e39f9e-2aec-43b4-9343-4ad4c229ef79