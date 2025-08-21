New Toll Brothers Willow Glen Model Homes Open in Cumming, Georgia

CUMMING, Ga., Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc . (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of its new model homes at Willow Glen , located in esteemed Forsyth County, Georgia. Willow Glen offers single-family homes on expansive home sites in an exclusive, intimate setting. The brand new Hedgewood and Peterson model homes are now open daily at 5465 Willow Glen Avenue in Cumming.

“Our newly opened Hedgewood and Peterson model homes showcase the exceptional architecture and luxury designs that Toll Brothers offers at Willow Glen, and serve as an inspiration for the finish selections that our customers will experience first-hand at the Toll Brothers Design Studio,” said Eric White, Division President of Toll Brothers in Georgia.





Situated within desirable Forsyth County, Willow Glen offers luxury living just minutes from Cumming City Center. The community features a collection of two-story single-family homes with 5 bedrooms, 3.5 to 5.5 bathrooms, and 2- to 3-car garages. The homes range from 3,297 to 4,674+ square feet and feature open floor plans with second-floor primary bedroom suites, spacious offices, generous lofts, indoor/outdoor living spaces, and en-suite options perfect for multigenerational living. Homes are priced from the upper $700,000s.

Customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Quick move-in homes with Designer Appointed Features are also available in the community, allowing home shoppers the opportunity to move into their new dream home later this summer.

Homeowners at Willow Glen will enjoy an amenity-rich lifestyle with access to a pool, cabana, modern clubhouse, and a putting green. Children have the opportunity to attend the highly regarded Forsyth County schools, including Sawnee Elementary School, Hendricks Middle School, and West Forsyth High School.

For more information on Willow Glen, or to request an appointment to learn more about the community and homes for sale, call (888) 686-5542 or visit TollBrothers.com/GA .





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

