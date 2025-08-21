Applied StemCell Appoints Dolores Baksh, Ph.D., as Chief Executive Officer

MILPITAS, Calif., Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied StemCell, a genome engineering product and services company, announced today the appointment of Dolores Baksh, Ph.D., as Chief Executive Officer. Company founder and former CEO Ruby Tsai, Ph.D., will continue to guide scientific strategy, innovation, and strategic collaborations as President and Chief Scientific Officer (CSO).

“Dolores brings exactly the kind of leadership we need to help scale Applied StemCell,” said Dr. Tsai. “Her deep experience in commercializing advanced therapies, combined with her ability to execute high growth-oriented strategies, makes her an ideal partner for our next phase of growth. I am excited to focus on the tremendous opportunity to advance Applied StemCell’s proprietary genome engineering platforms to help accelerate the adoption of cell and gene therapies.”

Dr. Baksh joins Applied StemCell with more than 20 years of leadership in the life sciences industry, including prior roles as founding CEO of Hyperius Biotech and CEO of TAAV Biomanufacturing Solutions. She has helped build and scale companies at the forefront of cell and gene therapy manufacturing, with a focus on enabling technologies that improve quality, reduce cost, and accelerate access for patients.

“I’m thrilled to join Applied StemCell at such a pivotal time,” said Dr. Baksh. “Ruby and the team have built a remarkable foundation of innovation, and I look forward to helping amplify that legacy by expanding our commercial reach, accelerating new product development, and forging partnerships that translate scientific breakthroughs into real-world impact.”

Applied StemCell is known for its proprietary TARGATT™ large knock-in technology, custom iPSC services, and GMP-compliant cell lines that support both research and therapeutic development. With Dr. Baksh’s appointment, the company is poised to strengthen its position as a trusted partner to biopharma companies advancing next-generation therapies.

About Applied StemCell

Founded in 2008 to provide industry and academic researchers with the ability to leverage the power of gene editing and induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC), Applied StemCell continues to use our innovative technologies to power the discovery and development of advanced therapeutics. With a focus on genome engineering products and services, our patented technologies ensure a clear IP path to commercialization.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Pia Abola, Ph.D.

Director of Marketing

Applied StemCell

pia.abola@appliedstemcell.com

(408) 457-1312

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/55f28adf-84a1-4ebc-a588-a6b61417a467