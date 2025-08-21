Toll Brothers Unveils New Home Collections in Eldorado Neighborhood of Santa Rita Ranch in Liberty Hill, Texas

LIBERTY HILL, Texas, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, has unveiled three new collections of luxury homes in the Eldorado neighborhood within Santa Rita Ranch , a prestigious master-planned community located in Liberty Hill, Texas. The Maravilla, Sierra, and Tesoro Collections at Santa Rita Ranch will be available for sale starting in fall 2025.

The Maravilla Collection features thoughtfully designed homes ranging from 2,238 to 3,116 square feet on 50-foot-wide home sites, with anticipated starting prices from the low $600,000s. The Sierra Collection offers spacious homes from 2,857 to 3,899 square feet on 60-foot-wide home sites, starting from the low $700,000s. The Tesoro Collection presents expansive homes ranging from 3,292 to 4,700 square feet on 70-foot-wide home sites, with starting prices anticipated from the low $800,000s.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





“We are excited to expand our offerings in Santa Rita Ranch with three new home collections, providing home shoppers with more options for luxury living in this highly sought-after community,” said Brandon Cooper, Division President of Toll Brothers in Austin. “This new phase will offer spectacular views and access to the outstanding amenities that make the award-winning Santa Rita Ranch master plan such a desirable place to live.”

Santa Rita Ranch features an array of luxury amenities, including six resort-style pools, water slides, splash pads, playgrounds, pickleball courts, the Wellness Barn fitness center, and extensive parks and nature trails. The community is recognized for its exceptional lifestyle programs and has received numerous awards, including Best of the Best Amenities in the Austin Area from the Austin American-Statesman, and multiple Community of the Year awards from the Austin Business Journal and the Home Builders Association of Greater Austin.

The Sales Center is located at 528 Exploration Circle in Liberty Hill, Texas. For more information on Santa Rita Ranch and Toll Brothers communities throughout Austin, call (833) 405-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/Austin .





Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

