NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Spirit Aviation Holdings, Inc. ("Spirit" or the "Company") (NYSE: FLYY).

The investigation concerns whether Spirit and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 11, 2025, Spirit disclosed in a regulatory filing that “there is substantial doubt as to the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern within 12 months[.]” The Company cited, among other things, “adverse market conditions” and “minimum liquidity covenants in the Company’s debt obligations and credit card processing agreement [that] require financial results to improve at a rate faster than what the Company is currently anticipating.”

On this news, Spirit’s stock price fell $1.44 per share, or 40.68%, to close at $2.10 per share on August 12, 2025.

