INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Fortinet, Inc. - FTNT

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Fortinet, Inc. (“Fortinet” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FTNT). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Fortinet and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 6, 2025, Fortinet reported disappointing second quarter 2025 financial results. In response, Investor’s Business Daily quoted William Blair analyst Jonathan Ho as stating, “Investors were left confused by the company's formal statement that 40% to 50% of its accelerated firewall refresh (estimated to be a $450 million, 650,000 unit opportunity) was now completed. This is driving confusion about why Fortinet is not seeing stronger product revenue growth and billings materialize.”

On this news, Fortinet’s stock price fell $21.28 per share, or 22.03%, to close at $75.30 per share on August 7, 2025.

