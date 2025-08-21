INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of BellRing Brands, Inc. – BRBR

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of BellRing Brands, Inc. (“BellRing” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BRBR). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether BellRing and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 6, 2025, during its second quarter 2025 earnings call, BellRing revealed that certain customers were now choosing to “optimize” their inventories by lowering “their weeks of supply on hand.” As a result, BellRing disclosed that this would slow sales growth in the third quarter to “low-single-digits.”

On this news, BellRing’s stock price fell $14.88 per share, or 18.97%, to close at $63.55 on May 6, 2025.

Then, on August 4, 2025, BellRing issued a press release reporting its financial results for the third quarter of 2025. Among other items, BellRing reported a 71.4% drop in unadjusted net earnings to $0.16 per share. The Company also narrowed its 2025 net sales outlook to a range of $2.28 billion to $2.32 billion, down from prior guidance of $2.26 billion to $2.34 billion.

On this news, BellRing’s stock price fell $17.46 per share, or 32.55%, to close at $36.18 per share on August 5, 2025.

