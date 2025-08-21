SpaceEX Announces Official Entry into Emerging Markets such as Vietnam and the UAE, Further Expanding Global Presence

New York, USA, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Global leading multi-asset trading platform SpaceEX has announced its official entry into emerging financial markets, including Vietnam, the UAE, and South Africa, establishing operational and customer service centers in these regions. This marks another significant advancement in the company's globalization strategy since its founding in 2010, indicating a new phase of deep coverage in the Asian, Middle Eastern, and African markets.







The founding team comes from top international banks and investment firms, leveraging extensive experience in cross-border financial services and a deep understanding of emerging markets to develop localized operational and compliance strategies for this expansion. SpaceEX has received registration approval as a Money Services Business (MSB) from the U.S. Treasury’s FinCEN, ensuring the platform can legally and compliantly offer multi-asset trading and cross-border fund settlement services in these markets.







According to the company's plan, the entry into these emerging markets will bring benefits in three key areas:



1. Localized Team Building: Establishing operational and customer support centers in Hanoi, Dubai, and Johannesburg, staffed with multilingual customer service personnel and local market managers to ensure investors receive real-time responses and localized professional support.

2. Market-Customized Products: Launching a variety of assets tailored to the investment habits and economic structures of emerging markets, including ASEAN currency pairs, Gulf energy products, and African minerals and indices, to meet the differentiated needs of local investors.



Compliance Adaptation: Establishing long-term cooperative relationships with local regulatory authorities and financial associations to ensure business operations fully comply with local laws and regulations, while also introducing KYC (Know Your Customer) and AML (Anti-Money Laundering) mechanisms to ensure transaction transparency and fund security.







Vietnam, the UAE, and South Africa are viewed as some of the fastest-growing regions for global financial investment. Vietnam has maintained an average annual growth rate of over 6% in recent years, while the UAE attracts substantial international capital due to its status as a global energy and financial hub. South Africa, being the largest economy in Africa, has immense potential in mineral resources and emerging capital markets. SpaceEX believes that these markets share common characteristics, including a youthful investor demographic, a rapidly growing middle class, and gradually opening capital market environments, which provide a fertile ground for the establishment and expansion of multi-asset trading platforms.







The Global Market Director of SpaceEX stated, “Emerging markets are not only the fastest-growing investment regions but are also an indispensable part of our globalization strategy. We will combine the experience accumulated globally with localized strategies to provide local investors with a trading experience aligned with international standards while opening more diversified market opportunities for global investors.”







As a global trading platform targeting international investors, SpaceEX will continue to strengthen its competitiveness in technology, products, and services. In terms of technology, the company will deploy low-latency trading nodes in emerging markets, ensuring order execution speeds remain under 30 milliseconds. Regarding products, it will continue to expand high-liquidity asset categories that align with local market structures. In terms of services, it will offer 24/7 multilingual support and integrate local payment gateways to enhance fund flow efficiency.



Industry analysts point out that SpaceEX’s entry into Vietnam, the UAE, and South Africa is expected to drive a 15% to 20% increase in overall platform trading volume over the next two years, attracting a large number of institutional investors and high-net-worth clients. With strong financial backing, an international team background, and a mature compliance system, SpaceEX’s establishment in emerging markets will become an important growth engine for its global expansion strategy.



