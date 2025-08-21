TEGNA Names Brent Denny President and General Manager at WTHR in Indianapolis

TYSONS, Va., Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) announced that Brent Denny has been named president and general manager at WTHR, TEGNA’s NBC affiliate, and WALV, TEGNA’s MeTV affiliate serving Indianapolis, effective immediately. Denny will be responsible for driving the stations’ financial performance and overall business strategy and overseeing the stations’ operations serving the Central Indiana community.

Denny brings more than 30 years of broadcast experience to his new role. He has spent the last 11 years at WTHR/WALV in increasingly senior positions, most recently serving as director of sales. In that role, Denny has been instrumental in driving revenue growth and strengthening advertiser relationships. Previously, he served as general sales manager and national sales manager at WTHR/WALV, consistently delivering strong results through an action-oriented leadership approach.

Prior to joining WTHR/WALV, Denny spent over eight years at WISH-TV/WNDY in Indianapolis, where he held multiple leadership roles including director of national and regional sales and national sales manager. During his tenure, he was directly involved in strategy, planning, forecasting and budgeting, while managing a top-performing sales team. Earlier in his career, Denny served as national sales manager at WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids.

“I had the privilege of working with Brent for more than a decade in Indianapolis,” said Larry Delia, senior vice president, TEGNA. “He has proven himself to be a tremendous talent, fostering a strong, collaborative team and building deep relationships within the community. I have no doubt he will lead WTHR/WALV with the same integrity, vision, and dedication that have defined his career.”

“I’m honored to join the team at WTHR/WALV in this new role,” added Denny. “I look forward to upholding our legacy as Indianapolis’ news leader while finding new ways to serve our community.”

Denny is a graduate of Central Michigan University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Broadcast and Cinematic Arts and a minor in Theatre.

