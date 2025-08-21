Tecnoglass Responds to Short Seller Report

Company Categorically Rejects All Allegations Which it Believes to be False, Misleading and Malicious

Company Reaffirms Recently Increased Full Year 2025 Guidance

Miami, FL, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tecnoglass, Inc. (NYSE: TGLS) ("Tecnoglass" or the "Company"), a leading producer of high-end aluminum and vinyl windows and architectural glass for the global residential and commercial end markets, today issued the following statement in response claims made in a short seller report:

Tecnoglass categorically rejects what it believes are false, misleading, and unsubstantiated allegations contained in the report. Tecnoglass believes the publication is a clear attempt to manipulate the market and harm the Company’s shareholders. The report largely focuses on previous claims that were thoroughly reviewed and addressed in 2022 by a Special Committee of the Company’s independent Board members, with the support of highly respected external legal and accounting advisors. That review concluded with no evidence of wrongdoing, fraud, or financial misstatement.

Tecnoglass remains committed to highest standards of ethical conduct, transparency and sound corporate governance. The Company is reviewing all available options, including potential legal action against parties responsible for disseminating the report, to protect the interests of Company shareholders and the integrity of the market. The Company will continue to cooperate fully with regulators and stakeholders, as it always has, and will not allow unfounded speculation or attempts to manipulate the market to distract from the Company’s mission of building long-term value for customers, employees, and shareholders.

The Company reaffirmed its recently increased full year 2025 financial guidance announced on August 7, 2025 that reflects the Company’s solid performance through the first half of 2025 and the continued strength across the business and belief that the business will achieve another year of strong profitability and cash generation.

Reflecting confidence in the strength and long-term prospects of the business, Tecnoglass also notes that its active share repurchase program will be used when appropriate, underscoring management’s belief that the Company’s fundamentals and growth outlook are not reflected in the current market price.

Tecnoglass remains focused on delivering exceptional, best-in-class services and solutions for our residential and commercial customer base, and delivering long-term value for our shareholders.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc. is a leading producer of high-end aluminum and vinyl windows and architectural glass serving the multi-family, single-family, and commercial end markets. Tecnoglass is the second largest glass fabricator serving the U.S. and the #1 architectural glass transformation company in Latin America. Located in Barranquilla, Colombia, the Company’s 5.8 million square foot, vertically integrated, and state-of-the-art manufacturing complex provide efficient access to nearly 1,000 customers in North, Central and South America, with the United States accounting for 95% of total revenues. Tecnoglass’ tailored, high-end products are found on some of the world’s most distinctive properties, including One Thousand Museum (Miami), Paramount (Miami), Salesforce Tower (San Francisco), Via 57 West (NY), Hub50House (Boston), Aeropuerto Internacional El Dorado (Bogotá), One Plaza (Medellín), Pabellon de Cristal (Barranquilla). For more information, please visit www.tecnoglass.com or view our corporate video at https://vimeo.com/134429998.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding future financial performance, future growth and future acquisitions. These statements are based on Tecnoglass’ current expectations or beliefs and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements herein due to changes in economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors, and other risks and uncertainties affecting the operation of Tecnoglass’ business. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies are indicated from time to time in Tecnoglass’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The information set forth herein should be read in light of such risks. Further, investors should keep in mind that Tecnoglass’ financial results in any particular period may not be indicative of future results. Tecnoglass is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events and changes in assumptions or otherwise, except as required by law.

