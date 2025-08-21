Two Babies Hospitalized, Sewage Flooding Homes, Families Sick Lt. Governor Beckwith and Alexandria Officials Silent says Concerned Citizens of Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Ind., Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concerned Citizens of Alexandria reports a rapidly escalating public-health emergency: two infants from Alexandria are hospitalized with confirmed E. coli; residents describe months of debilitating illness; and raw sewage has repeatedly flooded homes. Despite weeks of warnings, Lt. Governor Micah Beckwith has remained silent since July 7, and local officials have offered only a single refrain “the water is safe to drink.”

Lt. Governor Micah Beckwith brands himself a man of faith but his track record tells a different story. He’s a Christian nationalist who plowed extremist rhetoric into the public square: defending the “Three-Fifths Compromise” as “a great move” that “helped end slavery”. (IndyStar, Apr. 2025) He attacks diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts, calling Democrats possessed by a “Jezebel spirit,” (Indiana Democratic Party) He also threatened to fire state employees for including pronouns in email signatures. (Indiana Democratic Party Oct 2024) Now, with Alexandria’s children lying in hospital beds and families drowning in sewage, he remains silent. How does faith and silence go hand in hand when an entire county is begging for help?

This is not the kind of faith Jesus demands. Scripture makes it clear in Isaiah 1:17: “Learn to do good; seek justice, correct oppression; bring justice to the fatherless, plead the widow’s cause.” Lt. Governor Micah Beckwith has done none of these things. While infants lie in hospital beds with E. coli and families beg for help, he has chosen silence. He calls himself a man of God, yet the Bible he claims to follow says faith without justice is worthless. Silence in the face of children suffering is not faith it is betrayal, says Concerned Citizens of Alexandria.

This release serves as notice to the public and press that a town meeting will be held on Tuesday, August 27, at 6:00 PM at the Emery Lee Building in Alexandria, Indiana. Residents, media, and state officials are urged to attend.

A pattern no leader can defend

Two babies, two hospitals. One infant, hospitalized at Riley Hospital in Indianapolis; another infant reported by anonymous. One family living in Alexandria one only two months in town.

Documented illness. Angela reports three consecutive positive E. coli tests (March, April, May).

Infrastructure failure. On June 13, Lynn reports raw sewage flooding her home and says the city told her to "call your insurance." Tom, a longtime resident, says sewage from roughly 200 homes has flooded his property since 2022, with signage documenting the neglect.





These accounts corroborated by timestamps, screenshots, and video show a city under biological and infrastructural stress while officials minimized risk.

The silence that indicts

Lt. Governor Micah Beckwith was formally notified on July 7. Since then, no statement, no directive, no presence. With infants in hospital beds and sewage in living rooms, silence from the Statehouse is not neutrality; it is abdication.

Mayor Todd Naselroad has offered nearly two months of public reassurance: "the water is safe." Today's pediatric hospitalizations render that message false and dangerous.

Water Superintendent Mark Caldwell is recorded on video denying receipt of chlorine log requests; records show the request was forwarded to city leadership, including Darcy VanErman and the mayor. That is not confusion. That is misrepresentation.





Concerned Citizens of Alexandria states: “Two babies in hospital beds. Families sick. Sewage in our homes. And the only thing our leaders managed to say for nearly two months was ‘the water is safe.’ The public deserves truth and on August 27, we intend to put it on the record.”

What residents have endured (first-hand accounts)

“Three months in a row I tested positive for E. coli March, April, May.” — Angela

— Angela “My granddaughter is in the hospital with E. coli. We moved to Alexandria only two months ago.” — Shanon

— Shanon “My baby was hospitalized with E. coli.” — Parent requesting anonymity

— Parent requesting anonymity “The mayor knocked on our door and said our water would be shut off by August 25. They gave us a legal-aid number. We need water, not a phone number.” — Carol & Jonathon

— Carol & Jonathon “Raw sewage flooded my home on June 13. The city told me to call insurance.” — Lynn

— Lynn “Sewage has flooded my home since 2022 I can’t live in my own home.” — Tom (claims roughly 200 homes affected)





August 27: The Public Record Begins

A public town meeting will be held at the Emery Lee Building in Alexandria on Tuesday, August 27th at 6:00 PM. Families will present evidence, testimonies, and documentation. The public and press are invited to bear witness.



Two babies were hospitalized. Families are chronically ill. Citizens with E Coli or H Pylori. Pets sick or dead. Homes flooded with sewage. Leaders who claimed the water was safe.

The silence of Lt. Governor Micah Beckwith since July 7th has been indefensible. The words of Mayor Todd Naselroad that “the water is safe to drink” are now exposed as reckless and dangerous. The deception of Mark Caldwell is recorded on video.

This is no longer about politics. It is about the lives of children and the survival of families. The judgment has already been rendered. On August 27, the public record will be carved in stone.

Media Contact:

Concerned Citizens of Alexandria

media@concernedcitizensofalexandria.org

Evidence & Resources: