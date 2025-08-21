Vantage Drilling International Ltd. – Further Extension of Conditional Letter of Award

Dubai, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Drilling International Ltd. (the "Company") announces that the Conditional Letter of Award received for the Platinum Explorer dated 23 April 2025, as extended for 30 days on 22 July 2025, has been further extended until 29 August 2025. The remainder of the terms and conditions remain unchanged.

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication by Alaric Harrell, Chief Accounting Officer of the Company on the date and time as set out above.

About the Company

Vantage Drilling International Ltd., a Bermuda exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor. Vantage Drilling’s primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells globally for major, national and independent oil and gas companies. Vantage Drilling also markets, operates and provides management services in respect of drilling units owned by others. For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company’s website, www.vantagedrilling.com

