New Toll Brothers Model Homes Open in Manzanita Park Community in Morgan Hill, California

MORGAN HILL, Calif., Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of its highly anticipated model homes at Manzanita Park, an exclusive enclave of new townhome-style condos in Morgan Hill, California. The Manzanita Park model grand opening event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 23 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the community located at 19685 Juniper Loop in Morgan Hill.

“Our two new model homes at Manzanita Park showcase the exceptional quality and craftsmanship that Toll Brothers is known for, and we are excited to offer home shoppers the opportunity to experience this incredible community first-hand,” said Alli Sweeney, Division President of Toll Brothers in Northern California.





Manzanita Park features a collection of townhome-style condos ranging from 1,348 to 2,425+ square feet, with 2 to 4 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3.5 bathrooms, and attached 2-car garages. Homes are priced from the low $900,000s. The community offers a variety of included high-end finishes and an array of personalization options available at the Toll Brothers Design Studio.

Homeowners at Manzanita Park will enjoy a host of amenities including pickleball courts, a community tot lot, a private dog park, and a centralized resident congregation area. The community is nestled in the southern part of the Santa Clara Valley, surrounded by beautiful scenery, rolling hills, and vineyards. Morgan Hill offers a vibrant downtown with unique shops, restaurants, and community events that contribute to the small-town charm.

Residents of Manzanita Park will benefit from the community’s prime location near the employment and education hubs of Silicon Valley, as well as the vibrant nightlife and elevated dining experiences in downtown Morgan Hill.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information on Manzanita Park, or to request an appointment to learn more about the community and homes for sale, call (844) 790-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/CA.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5446f51d-2312-491e-a731-c42886e7b4a3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/69e82b86-808b-4d4d-951e-dc3af5c09171

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)