Luvera Law Firm Announces Seven Attorneys Named to 2026 Best Lawyers® in America

SEATTLE, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Excellence runs deep at Luvera Law Firm, as seven of the firm’s attorneys have been named to the 2026 Best Lawyers in America guide, earning data-driven peer recognition for their skill and impact in the courtroom and beyond.

The attorneys are being recognized for demonstrating exceptional expertise in three core practice areas: personal injury litigation, consumer protection law, and medical malpractice law.

“We are proud of our colleagues for consistently achieving outstanding work and results,” said Robert Gellatly, managing partner of Luvera Law Firm. “It is an honor to see our colleagues named among so many other great attorneys, and it reflects the firm’s level of dedication and tenacity as we advocate for our clients.”

Luvera Law Firm partners and attorneys have been recognized in the annual Best Lawyers rankings for many years based on professional excellence and consistently strong ratings from peers. The 2026 guide honors:

Patricia Anderson, Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

David Beninger, Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

John Gagliardi, Medical Malpractice Law and Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Robert Gellatly, Medical Malpractice Law and Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Andy Hoyal, Consumer Protection Law and Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Mark Kamitomo, Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs

Deborah Martin, Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs



The Best Lawyers guide is based on rigorous peer-review surveys, including more than 13.7 million evaluations from top attorneys in their field.

What’s more, Mark Kamitomo has been named “Lawyer of the Year” for Plaintiffs Medical Malpractice in the region by Best Lawyers® In America. This is the sixth time Kamitomo has been named “Lawyer of the Year,” last receiving the title in 2022. With only one attorney named for each specialty and geographic region, receiving this honor is especially significant.

Luvera Law Firm is dedicated to advocating for seriously injured individuals and their families. The firm is known for handling complex personal injury and medical malpractice cases, including a $103 million verdict against Nationwide for insurance misconduct, a $150 million verdict following a fatal crane collapse in Seattle’s South Lake Union area in 2019, representing several victims of the 2017 Amtrak derailment in DuPont, Washington and a $23.9 million verdict for a Port Townsend family whose baby suffered a permanent brain injury when she slowly suffocated during labor and delivery at Jefferson Healthcare Medical Center.

Luvera Law Firm continues to set the standard for legal excellence and client service. Learn more and get in touch at www.luveralawfirm.com.

About Luvera Law Firm

Luvera Law Firm is the Northwest’s premier personal injury law firm. The firm handles a broad variety of cases, including serious injuries and wrongful death caused by commercial and vehicle accidents, medical malpractice, product defects, construction site accidents, corporate wrongdoing, and insurance misconduct. Its work in pursuing accountability also creates positive change in corporate, governmental and individual behavior that makes the world safer for everyone. Learn more at www.luveralawfirm.com .

Media Contact:

Annie Alley

206.466.2713

annie@firmani.com