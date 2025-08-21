2025 BPI Summit to host critical climate conversations on composting infrastructure, food waste solutions and policy frameworks

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biodegradable Products Institute (BPI), a leading authority in compostability certification, has open registration for its 2025 BPI Summit. Taking place Sept. 16-18 at the Loudermilk Conference Center in Atlanta, this three-day event will convene leaders across the circular bioeconomy to address one of the most pressing challenges in waste management: a systems approach for organics recycling that builds trust and alignment.

Titled “Societal Transition to a Circular Bioeconomy: Building Trust During Non-Linear Progress,” the Summit will bring together leaders across the circular bioeconomy to explore business models, policy frameworks and solutions for progressing towards a zero-waste society. With only 12% of U.S. households having access to composting and an estimated $14 to $16 billion needed to expand infrastructure, BPI aims to foster dialogue between public and private sector leaders to accelerate solutions. The organization will also make a special announcement that reflects its evolving role in expanding access to composting across North America.

“Bringing together leading experts in one place will give us an invaluable opportunity to discuss the future of composting, from policy frameworks and funding pathways to community engagement and trust,” said Rhodes Yepsen, BPI’s executive director. “By bringing together leaders across compostable packaging, municipal and business sectors, we can align on clear, achievable criteria to scale composting infrastructure and circular systems in the U.S. and beyond.”

Attendees will engage in critical discussions on public policy at the local, state, federal, and international levels that supports the investments needed for a successful transition. This year’s sessions will explore how compostable products, funding models, the science behind compostable materials, policy frameworks (including Extended Producer Responsibility), and emerging business practices can collectively scale composting infrastructure within a complex, circular bioeconomy.

The Summit will also offer on-site facility tours to showcase a closed-loop system within Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the composting operation at CompostNow's Feedstock Hub and composting facility. This year’s opening keynote speakers will be Suzanne Shelton , CEO of Shelton Group and senior partner at Environmental Resource Management (ERM), and Nathan Stuck , the Founder and CEO of Profitable Purpose Consulting and part-time lecturer at the University of Georgia. Marco Ríos Bollinger , an award-winning social issue documentarian and producer of Hidden Heroes , will share closing remarks. For more information and to register, visit BPI’s event page: https://bpiworld.org/events#1/ .

Last year, the Summit welcomed over 200 leaders from across the compostable products value chain, including senior executives, policymakers, and technical experts representing 135+ organizations spanning product development, materials science, compost collection and processing, policy, and zero waste advocacy. It featured notable speakers, such as Hilary Near from Commercial Zero Waste, Kate Flynn from Sun & Swell Foods, and Benjamin Von Wong, an environmental activist and artist.

About Biodegradable Products Institute

The Biodegradable Products Institute (BPI) is North America’s leading authority on compostable products and packaging. The organization is science-driven and supports a shift to the circular economy by promoting the production, use, and appropriate end of lives for materials and products that are designed to fully biodegrade in specific biologically active environments. BPI’s certification program operates in conjunction with education and advocacy efforts designed to support the broader effort to keep food scraps and other organics out of landfills. To learn more about BPI, please visit www.bpiworld.org.