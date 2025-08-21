Luvera Law Firm Announces Attorney Mark Kamitomo Named “Lawyer of the Year” for Plaintiffs Medical Malpractice by Best Lawyers® in America

SEATTLE, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luvera Law Firm announced today that Mark Kamitomo was named “Lawyer of the Year” in the region for Plaintiffs Medical Malpractice by Best Lawyers® In America.

This is the sixth time Kamitomo has been named “Lawyer of the Year,” last receiving the title in 2022. With only one attorney recognized for each specialty and region, receiving this honor is especially significant.

“Mark is an exceptional person, both in the courtroom and in the way he shows up for his clients and colleagues every day,” said Robert Gellatly, managing partner at Luvera Law Firm. “He is a tireless advocate: the kind of attorney who does not take shortcuts and never loses sight of the people he is fighting for. Mark sets the standard for what it means to practice law with integrity, skill, and heart.”

In addition to Kamitomo receiving “Lawyer of the Year” honors, he joins six other attorneys at Luvera Law Firm named to the 2026 Best Lawyers in America guide, earning recognition from their peers for their skill and impact in the courtroom and beyond.

The Best Lawyers guide is based on rigorous peer-review surveys from top attorneys in their field across hundreds of practice areas.

Tireless advocacy for patient safety

Kamitomo has decades of experience as a trial attorney, handling cases involving medical malpractice, nursing home negligence, and product liability. Widely honored for his legal accomplishments, Kamitomo was named Washington State Association for Justice Trial Lawyer of the Year in 2010 and has been consistently recognized as a “Super Lawyer” since 2004.

Kamitomo’s trial results include multimillion-dollar verdicts and settlements, such as $16 million for a high school athlete who suffered brain damage from a defective helmet, $12.1 million for infant brain damage caused by medical negligence, and $9.5 million for anesthesia errors that resulted in catastrophic injury.

A graduate of Gonzaga University School of Law in Spokane, Kamitomo has remained deeply involved in both professional and community leadership roles. He has served as president of the Washington State Association for Justice, on the board of advisors for Gonzaga School of Law, and as a longtime board member and past president of Spokane Youth Sports Association.

Professional and community leadership

Earlier this year, in observance of Law Day on May 1, Kamitomo spoke from the steps of the Spokane County courthouse at an event organized by the Washington State Bar Association. He shared his perspective and family history to highlight the importance of the rule of law applying to all people equally. He also shared his story in a special op-ed piece for The Seattle Times.

In the piece, Kamitomo reflects on how much has changed in just one generation: During World War II, his father’s family was incarcerated as part of Canada’s Japanese internment. His father, a child born in Canada, joined more than 8,000 immigrants and Canadians of Japanese descent housed at Hastings Park in Vancouver—an exhibition site where families were placed in animal stalls.

In 2011, nearly 70 years later, Kamitomo became president of the Washington State Association for Justice. He accepted the position at the annual convention in Whistler, B.C.—just miles from where his father’s family were unjustly incarcerated. For Kamitomo, that moment highlighted that such progress was only possible through tireless legal advocacy that the internment was not based on fact, and the judiciary that agreed.

“I consider myself fortunate to be in a position to set an example and mentor the next generation in this time when respect for the rule of law is absolutely critical,” said Kamitomo. “My highest priority as an attorney is advocating for my clients and holding powerful entities accountable—and being recognized by my peers and the Best Lawyers guide is truly an honor.”

Mark Kamitomo practices at Luvera Law Firm’s Spokane office, achieving exceptional outcomes for clients throughout the state. Discover more about his work and connect with the team at www.luveralawfirm.com.

About Luvera Law Firm

Luvera Law Firm is the Northwest’s premier personal injury law firm. The firm handles a broad variety of cases, including serious injuries and wrongful death caused by commercial and vehicle accidents, medical malpractice, product defects, construction site accidents, corporate wrongdoing, and insurance misconduct. Its work in pursuing accountability also creates positive change in corporate, governmental and individual behavior that makes the world safer for everyone. Learn more on its website: www.luveralawfirm.com.

