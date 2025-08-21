Fortinet, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

The Portnoy Law Firm advises Fortinet, Inc. ("Fortinet" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: FTNT C) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

On August 6, 2025, Fortinet announced its second quarter 2025 financial results, disclosing that the Company was only “approximately 40% to 50% of the way through the 2026 [firewall] upgrade cycle at the end of the second quarter based on the remaining active units and service contracts.” Fortinet also issued disappointing guidance for the third quarter, projecting revenue between $1.67 billion and $1.73 billion—below market expectations.

Following this news, Fortinet’s stock price dropped $21.28 per share, or 22%, to close at $75.30 on August 7, 2025, causing significant losses for investors.

