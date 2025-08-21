LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for July 2025

 | Source: LPL Financial Holdings, Inc. LPL Financial Holdings, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a wholly owned subsidiary of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) (the “Company”), today released its monthly activity report for July 2025.

Total advisory and brokerage assets at the end of July were $1.94 trillion, an increase of $20.2 billion, or 1.1%, compared to the end of June 2025.

Total organic net new assets for July were $5.4 billion, translating to a 3.4% annualized growth rate. This included $1.8 billion of assets that off-boarded as part of the previously disclosed planned separation from misaligned large OSJs. Prior to these impacts, organic net new assets were $7.2 billion, translating to a 4.5% annualized growth rate.

Total client cash balances at the end of July were $49.5 billion, a decrease of $1.1 billion compared to the end of June 2025. Net buying in July was $13.7 billion.

(End of period $ in billions, unless noted)

JulyJuneChangeJulyChange
20252025M/M2024Y/Y
Advisory and Brokerage Assets     
Advisory assets1,077.01,060.71.5%850.626.6%
Brokerage assets862.4858.50.5%678.727.1%
Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets1,939.41,919.21.1%1,529.326.8%
      
Organic Net New Assets     
Organic net new advisory assets7.57.9n/m6.8n/m
Organic net new brokerage assets(2.0)0.1n/m2.2n/m
Total Organic Net New Assets5.48.0n/m9.0n/m
      
Acquired Net New Assets     
Acquired net new advisory assets0.00.0n/m0.0n/m
Acquired net new brokerage assets0.00.0n/m0.0n/m
Total Acquired Net New Assets0.00.0n/m0.0n/m
      
Total Net New Assets     
Net new advisory assets7.57.9n/m6.8n/m
Net new brokerage assets(2.0)0.1n/m2.2n/m
Total Net New Assets5.58.0n/m9.0n/m
      
Net brokerage to advisory conversions2.42.4n/m1.0n/m
      
Client Cash Balances     
Insured cash account sweep33.734.2(1.5%)31.18.4%
Deposit cash account sweep10.810.8—%9.118.7%
Total Bank Sweep44.444.9(1.1%)40.210.4%
Money market sweep3.43.7(8.1%)2.347.8%
Total Client Cash Sweep Held by Third Parties47.948.6(1.4%)42.512.7%
Client cash account1.62.0(20.0%)1.56.7%
Total Client Cash Balances49.550.6(2.2%)44.012.5%
      
Net buy (sell) activity13.712.7n/m12.9n/m
      
Market Drivers     
S&P 500 Index (end of period)6,3396,2052.2%5,52214.8%
Russell 2000 Index (end of period)2,2122,1751.7%2,254(1.9%)
Fed Funds daily effective rate (average bps)433433 —% 533(18.8%)
      

For additional information regarding these and other LPL Financial business metrics, please refer to the Company’s most recent earnings announcement, which is available in the quarterly results section of investor.lpl.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations
investor.relations@lplfinancial.com

Media Relations
media.relations@lplfinancial.com

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports over 29,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,100 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $1.9 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 7 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit www.lpl.com.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”) and LPL Enterprise, LLC (“LPL Enterprise”), both registered investment advisers and broker-dealers. Member FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial or LPL Enterprise.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.


Recommended Reading