GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. to Present at the 2025 Gateway Conference on September 3rd

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. (“GCT” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GCTS), a leading designer and supplier of advanced 5G and 4G semiconductor solutions, today announced its upcoming institutional investor conference attendance.

2025 Annual Gateway Conference

GCT's management team is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 3rd at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time (PT) at the 2025 Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, CA. The presentation will be available as a webcast here and via GCT’s investor relations website. In addition to the presentation, GCT executives will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference on September 3-4.

For additional information, to request an invitation, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@gateway-grp.com.

H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

GCT's management team is scheduled to participate in the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference, which is being held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, NY. GCT executives will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day on September 8th.

For additional information, to request an invitation, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email your H.C. Wainwright contact or GCT's investor relations contact at GCT@gateway-grp.com.

About GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc.

GCT is a leading fabless designer and supplier of advanced 5G and 4G LTE semiconductor solutions. GCT's market-proven solutions have enabled fast and reliable 4G LTE connectivity to numerous commercial devices such as CPEs, mobile hotspots, routers, M2M applications and smartphones, etc., for the world's top wireless carriers. GCT's system-on-chip solutions integrate radio frequency, baseband modem and digital signal processing functions, therefore offering complete 4G and 5G platform solutions with small form factors, low power consumption, high performance, high reliability, and cost-effectiveness. For more information, visit www.gctsemi.com.

