AVITA Medical Announces September Investor Conference Participation

VALENCIA, Calif., Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVITA Medical, Inc. (ASX: AVH, NASDAQ: RCEL), a leading therapeutic acute wound care company delivering transformative solutions, today announced that senior management will participate in three investor conferences this September.

Upcoming investor conference participation includes:

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference – September 4, 2025 | 10:55 a.m. EST fireside chat with CFO David O’Toole | New York

– September 4, 2025 | 10:55 a.m. EST fireside chat with CFO David O’Toole | New York Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference – September 8, 2025 | 4:05 p.m. EST fireside chat with CEO Jim Corbett | New York

– September 8, 2025 | 4:05 p.m. EST fireside chat with CEO Jim Corbett | New York Lake Street Capital Markets 9th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference – September 11, 2025 | Investor meetings with CFO David O’Toole | New York





AVITA Medical management will host investor meetings at all three investor conferences, and a live audio webcast of the Morgan Stanley fireside chat with CEO Jim Corbett (September 8, 2025, 4:05 p.m. EST United States | September 9, 2025, 6:05 a.m. AEST Australia) will be available for replay for 90 days on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, at https://ir.avitamedical.com/events-and-presentations.

About AVITA Medical, Inc.

AVITA Medical® is a leading therapeutic acute wound care company delivering transformative solutions. Our technologies are designed to optimize wound healing, effectively accelerating the time to patient recovery. At the forefront of our platform is the RECELL® System, approved by the FDA for the treatment of thermal burn and trauma wounds. RECELL harnesses the healing properties of a patient’s own skin to create Spray-On Skin™ Cells, offering an innovative solution for improved clinical outcomes at the point-of-care. In the U.S., AVITA Medical also holds the exclusive rights to manufacture, market, sell, and distribute PermeaDerm®, a biosynthetic wound matrix, and the exclusive rights to market, sell, and distribute Cohealyx™, an AVITA Medical-branded collagen-based dermal matrix.

In international markets, the RECELL System is approved to promote skin healing in a wide range of applications including thermal burn and trauma wounds. The RECELL System, excluding RECELL GO®, is TGA-registered in Australia, has received CE mark approval in Europe, and has PMDA approval in Japan.

To learn more, visit www.avitamedical.com .

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements generally may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “future,” “goal,” “guidance,” “intend,” “look forward,” “may,” “outlook,” “project,” “target,” “will,” “would,” and similar words or expressions, and the use of future dates. Any forward-looking statements made herein are made as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these statements, except as required by law. For additional information and other important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements, please see the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and other publicly available filings for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties.

Investor & Media Contact:

Ben Atkins

Phone +1-805 341 1571

investor@avitamedical.com | media@avitamedical.com

Authorized for release by the Board of Directors of AVITA Medical, Inc.