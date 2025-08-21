Bubblr, Inc. comments on recent promotional activity pursuant to OTC Markets’ request

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bubblr Inc., d/b/a Ethical Web AI . (OTCQB: BBLR) announces the following statement on recent promotional activity pursuant to OTC Markets’ request.

On August 18, 2025, the Company received a letter from OTC Markets inquiring about recent promotional activity in the Company’s common stock. This letter was the date on which the Company became aware of the promotional activities. The Company does not believe that the promotional activity had any material effect on the trading activity of the Company’s common stock.

The promotional activities brought to our attention involved a written article sponsored and written by Stellar Partners LLC and Penzance Partners LLC. After canvassing our management team and Board of Directors, neither the Company nor any of its management team or Directors had ever heard of Stellar Partners or Penzance LLC prior to the notification from OTC Markets on August 18, 2025.

Neither the Company nor any of its officers or Directors was involved, directly or indirectly, with the creation, distribution, or payment for such promotional materials, and none of such persons had any editorial control over such promotional materials.

The Company does not believe the promotional materials contain in materially inaccurate information about the Company or its technology. However, the Disclaimer in the promotional materials said that Stellar Partners LLC was paid cash in the amount of $100,000 to conduct investor relations, advertising, and marketing, and publicly disseminate information about the Company. The Company categorically denies any relationship with Stellar Partners LLC or Penzance LLC. The Company has never contracted, directly or indirectly, with Stellar Partners LLC or Penzance LLC to provide any services and did not pay either of those companies a single cent. The fluff about potential stock increases in the promotional materials was not generated by or approved by the Company.

After inquiry of its management, officers, directors, and shareholders owning 10% or more of the Company’s common stock, and any third party service providers, none of such persons has directly or indirectly, been involved in any way (including payment to a third party) with the creation, distribution or payment of promotional materials related to the Company or its securities. The Company has not engaged any third-party provider to provide investor relations services, public relations services, marketing, or other related services, including the promotion of the Company or its securities in the last 12 months.

After inquiry of management, the Directors, control persons, and any third-party service providers, the only person known to have sold any of our securities was Stephen Morris, our CEO, who sold an aggregate of 1,307 shares of his common stock in the last 90 days in a private sale to some of our existing shareholders.

The Company has not at any point issued shares or convertible instruments allowing conversion into equity securities at prices constituting a discount to the current market rate at the time of issuance.

