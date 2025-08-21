Charter Communications, Inc. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses. October 14, 2025 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

The Portnoy Law Firm advises Charter Communications, Inc. ("Charter Communications" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CHTR) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between July 26, 2024 and July 24, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Charter Communications investors have until October 14, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Charter Communications operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator serving both residential and commercial customers.

The Charter Communications class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the termination of the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program (“ACP”) was a material event that Charter Communications could not effectively manage or quickly overcome; (ii) the ACP’s end was having a sustained negative impact on Internet subscriber growth and revenue; (iii) Charter Communications was not executing broader operational strategies that could offset or mitigate the effects of the ACP’s termination; (iv) the resulting subscriber losses and operational shortfalls posed far greater risks to the Company’s business plans and earnings growth than had been disclosed; and (v) as a result, Charter Communications lacked a reasonable basis for its claims that it was successfully executing its operations, managing Internet customer losses, or achieving its projected long-term growth in EBITDA.

The complaint further alleges that, on July 25, 2025, Charter Communications announced its second quarter 2025 results, reporting EBITDA of $5.7 billion—reflecting just 0.5% growth—and a loss of 117,000 Internet customers, which included approximately 50,000 disconnects tied to the ACP’s termination in the second quarter of 2024. On this news, Charter Communications’ stock price fell more than 18%, thereby injuring investors.

