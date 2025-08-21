Folks Acquires Glow Talents, Enhancing Its HR Solutions with AI-Powered Recruiting Software

Quebec, Canada, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Folks, a leading Canadian HR software provider, has announced the acquisition of Glow Talents, a cutting-edge recruiting software known for its AI-powered features and user-friendly modules. This strategic move marks a significant enhancement to Folks' comprehensive suite of HR solutions, which includes HRIS, performance management platforms, Applicant Tracking Systems, and payroll solutions.

Founded in 2010, Folks has been at the forefront of simplifying workforce management for small and medium-sized businesses. With the integration of Glow Talents, now rebranded as Folks ATS, the company aims to further streamline the hiring process, making it more efficient and effective for its clients.

Glow Talents has been recognized for its innovative approach to recruitment, leveraging artificial intelligence to optimize candidate sourcing, screening, and selection. The software's intuitive design and powerful features align seamlessly with Folks' mission to enhance HR processes and foster employee engagement.

"The acquisition of Glow Talents represents a pivotal step in our journey to provide unparalleled HR solutions," said Jimmy Plante, CEO of Folks. "By integrating AI-driven recruiting capabilities, we are empowering our clients to attract and retain top talent more efficiently than ever before."

This acquisition underscores Folks' commitment to delivering state-of-the-art HR technology that meets the evolving needs of businesses. By expanding its offerings, Folks continues to support organizations in saving time, improving efficiency, and enhancing overall workforce management.

As Folks integrates Glow Talents into its existing Folks ATS platform, clients can expect a seamless transition and immediate access to enhanced recruiting tools. This development is set to revolutionize the way small and medium-sized businesses approach talent acquisition, providing them with a competitive edge in the marketplace.

Folks' dedication to innovation and excellence in HR solutions is further solidified by this acquisition, positioning the company as a leader in the HR technology space. With a focus on user-friendly and efficient tools, Folks remains committed to helping businesses thrive in an ever-changing work environment.

Founded in 2010, Folks is a Canadian HR software solution designed to simplify workforce management for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers user-friendly tools for core HR functions like recruiting, onboarding, employee data management, time tracking, performance reviews, and absence management. With a focus on streamlining HR processes, Folks HR helps organizations save time, improve efficiency, and foster employee engagement, making it particularly valuable for SMBs.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.youtube.com/embed/VIVcOPZOrUM.