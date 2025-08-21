Upcoming Book Story Business by Gavin McMahon Maps How Companies Can Turn Strategy Into Revenue

New York, NY, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The best ideas don’t always win. The best-packaged ones do. That’s the premise behind Story Business, a new book from Gavin McMahon, a leadership and communication consultant and the co-founder of fassforward Consulting Group. Set to launch on September 30, 2025, the book outlines a practical approach to using storytelling as a strategic business tool, designed for leaders, managers, and teams across industries. Its focus: how structured narratives can help organizations align priorities, drive execution, and achieve performance goals.

“Companies don’t fail because of bad strategy,” McMahon writes. “They fail because no one gets the story. From earnings calls to product launches, board meetings to sales decks, business decisions are shaped by the stories we tell and how well we tell them.”

More than a branding manual or communication guide, Story Business is a business tool designed to impact the bottom line. Drawing from over two decades of work with senior executives at Fortune 500 companies, McMahon’s framework maps six core genres of business storytelling – Value, Product, Brand, Sales, Leadership, and Culture – and demonstrates how each can influence decision-making across an enterprise.

“We saw it again and again,” he says. “The people who could tell the best story moved the fastest, got the funding, and won hearts and budgets.”

The book addresses the often-overlooked gap between strategy creation and strategy execution – what happens when a plan makes sense on paper but fails to gain traction in practice. McMahon argues that storytelling provides the connection between the two, translating complex ideas into language that inspires alignment and action. Practical examples from boardrooms, sales floors, and product teams illustrate how the right story can bridge the distance between a plan and its successful execution.

“Never underestimate the power of storytelling,” said Ken Blanchard, New York Times bestselling coauthor of The One Minute Manager and The Simple Truths of Leadership. “Gavin McMahon shows you the power of storytelling in a book that is not only informative and inspiring but also an absolute delight to read.”

Building on the sentiment, Jimmy Soni, bestselling author of The Founders, said, “With the precision of an engineer and the soul of a poet, McMahon shows that while spreadsheets may capture what happened, stories determine what happens next. Story Business is both blueprint and battle cry for leaders ready to wield humanity’s oldest and most powerful technology.”

These viewpoints reflect a wider trend in recognizing storytelling as a core element of effective leadership. In periods of transition or growth, Story Business presents a framework for crafting consistent, resonant messages that help turn plans into measurable results.

Story Business will be released in hardcover, with digital and audiobook formats to follow. It’s now available for presale on Amazon. For updates and resources related to the book, please visit www.story-business.com.

More About Gavin McMahon

Gavin McMahon is the co-founder and CEO of fassforward, a leadership and storytelling consultancy that works with organizations to build capability, shape culture, and implement strategy. An engineer by training and a consultant by profession, McMahon has more than 30 years of experience across industries, including automotive, defense, publishing, and technology, in roles spanning engineering, strategy, and product development. He has worked with clients such as Allstate, American Airlines, Commvault, Estee Lauder, FIS, IPG, Mastercard, Microsoft, S&P, SpaceX, Verizon, and Yahoo.





Media Contact

Company Name: Story Business

Contact Person: Melissa Flynn

Email: melissa@fassforward.com

Country: United States

Website:https://www.story-business.com/



