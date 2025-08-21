Burlington Stores, Inc. Names Michael Skirvin to Board of Directors

BURLINGTON, N.J., Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE: BURL), a nationally recognized off-price retailer of high-quality, branded apparel, footwear, accessories, and merchandise for the home at everyday low prices, announced today that Michael Skirvin is joining its Board of Directors and its Audit Committee effective November 18, 2025.

John Mahoney, Chairman of the Board, stated, “Michael has a proven track record as a highly accomplished leader, and we are pleased to welcome him to our Board. I believe that his addition will further strengthen our Board, adding to the qualifications, experiences, skills and character of its current composition, and that his insights and expertise will be invaluable to our Board in its oversight of the company’s continued strategic growth.” Michael O’Sullivan, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are very excited to have Michael as a Board member. He has over 30 years of experience in the off-price retail sector, and we believe that his knowledge and expertise will be valuable to our Company and shareholders as we continue to execute on the Burlington 2.0 strategy.”

Mr. Skirvin added, “I am excited to join Burlington’s Board and look forward to working with Michael O’Sullivan and the Burlington team. I believe the company is well positioned for continued growth in the off-price retail space, and I look forward to contributing to its continued success.”

About Michael Skirvin

Mr. Skirvin served as Chief Executive Officer of Bob’s Discount Furniture from 2016 through his retirement in 2020. Mr. Skirvin was previously Bob’s President and Chief Operating Officer from 2011 until his appointment as CEO. Before joining Bob’s, Mr. Skirvin served in a variety of roles with increasing responsibility at The TJX Companies from 1989 through 2010, including serving as Senior Vice President, Corporate Controller from 1999 to 2004; Senior Vice President, Real Estate and New Business Development from 2004 to 2007; and Chief Operating Officer of the A.J. Wright division from 2007 to 2010.

About Burlington Stores, Inc.

Burlington Stores, Inc., headquartered in New Jersey, is a nationally recognized off-price retailer with Fiscal 2024 net sales of $10.6 billion. The Company is a Fortune 500 company and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “BURL.” The Company operated 1,115 stores as of the end of the first quarter of Fiscal 2025 in 46 states, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico, principally under the name Burlington Stores. The Company’s stores offer an extensive selection of in-season, high-quality branded merchandise at up to 60% off other retailers' prices, including fashion-focused women’s apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home, toys, gifts and coats.

