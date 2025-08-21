Spirit Aviation Holdings, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Spirit Aviation Holdings, Inc. (“Spirit” or “the Company”) (NYSE: FLYY) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. Acadia Healthcare investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

On August 11, 2025, Spirit disclosed in a regulatory filing that “there is substantial doubt as to the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern within 12 months.” Spirit attributed this concern, in part, to “adverse market conditions” and to minimum liquidity covenants in the Company’s debt obligations and credit card processing agreements, which required financial performance to improve at a pace faster than the Company then anticipated.

On this news, Spirit’s stock price declined $1.44 per share, or approximately 40.7%, to close at $2.10 per share on August 12, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

