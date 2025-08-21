Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors of KinderCare, CTO Realty, and Charter Communications that Lawsuits Have Been Filed and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of KinderCare Learning Companies, Inc. (NYSE:KLC), CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO), and Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

KinderCare Learning Companies, Inc. (NYSE:KLC)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 14, 2025

The KinderCare class action lawsuit alleges that the registration statement for the IPO was false and/or misleading and/or failed to disclose that: (i) numerous incidents of child abuse, neglect, and harm had occurred at KinderCare facilities; (ii) KinderCare did not provide the “highest quality care possible” at its facilities, and, indeed, in numerous instances had failed to provide even basic care, meet minimum standards in the child care industry, or comply with the laws and regulations governing the care of children; and (iii) as a result, KinderCare was exposed to a material, undisclosed risk of lawsuits, adverse regulatory action, negative publicity, reputational damage, and business loss.

Since the IPO, the price of KinderCare stock fell to lows near $9 per share.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Class Period: February 18, 2021 through June 24, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 7, 2025

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that: (i) CTO's dividends were less sustainable than defendants had led investors to believe; (ii) the Company used deceptive and unsustainable practices to artificially inflate its Adjusted Funds from Operations and overstate the true profitability of its Ashford Lane property; and (iii) accordingly, CTO's business and/or financial prospects were overstated.

The complaint alleges that on June 25, 2025, Wolfpack Research published a report entitled "CTO: The B. Riley of REITs." The report accused CTO of, among other things, "not generating enough cash to pay its recurring capex and cover its dividends since converting to a REIT in 2021" and instead "relying on dilution (increasing shares outstanding by 70% since December 2022) to cover a $38 million dividend shortfall from 2021 to 2024," employing a "manipulative definition of [AFFO] where they exclude recurring capex, unlike all of their self-identified shopping center REIT peers," and "using a sham loan to hide the collapse of a top tenant from shareholders at Ashford Lane." The report further noted that CTO has just $8.4 million in cash while facing quarterly dividends of $14 million and average recurring capital expenditures of $5.7 million per quarter, along with approximately $12 million in additional planned capital expenditures. On this news, the price of CTO' stock fell over 5%.

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Class Period: July 26, 2024 through July 24, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 14, 2025

The Charter Communications class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the impact of the Federal Communications Commission's Affordable Connectivity Program ("ACP") end was a material event Charter Communications was unable to manage or promptly move beyond; (ii) the ACP end was actually having a sustaining impact on Internet customer declines and revenue; (iii) neither was Charter Communications executing broader operations in a way that would compensate for, or overcome the impact, of the ACP ending; (iv) the Internet customer declines and broader failure of Charter Communications' execution strategy created much greater risks on business plans and earnings growth than reported; and (v) accordingly, Charter Communications had no reasonable basis to state it was successfully executing operations, managing causes of Internet customer declines, or providing overly optimistic statements about the long term trajectory of Charter Communications and EBITDA growth.

The Charter Communications class action lawsuit further alleges that on July 25, 2025 , Charter Communications announced second quarter 2025 financial results, reporting EBITDA of $5.7 billion , which suggested 0.5% growth, and a decrease in Internet customers of 117,000, which included the impact of approximately 50,000 disconnects related to the end of the ACP in the second quarter of 2024. On this news, the price of Charter Communications' stock fell more than 18%, according to the complaint.

