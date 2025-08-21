Parker Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend and Updates Share Repurchase Authorization

CLEVELAND, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.80 per share of common stock to shareholders of record as of September 2, 2025. The dividend is payable September 12, 2025.

This is the company's 301st consecutive quarterly dividend. Parker has increased its annual dividends per share paid to shareholders for 69 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 Index.

The Board also approved an update to the number of shares available under the company’s existing share repurchase authorization so that the aggregate number of shares available for repurchase is now 20 million.

Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.

