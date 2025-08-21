NCSBN Elects National Leadership and Considers New Business with its Members at its 2025 Annual Meeting

Chicago, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NCSBN met in Chicago Aug. 13-15, 2025, to consider pertinent association business with its members.

President of the NCSBN Board of Directors, Phyllis Polk Johnson, DNP, RN, FNP-BC, executive director, Mississippi Board of Nursing, said, “The 2025 NCSBN Annual Meeting, with the theme 'Going Beyond,’ underscored the pivotal role of unity in our collective success. As nursing regulators, we go beyond expectations and previous ways of thinking or doing, not as individuals, but as integral parts of ‘One NCSBN.’ We didn't just talk about being one organization; we lived it. We listened to what our members needed, what they wanted, and what they thought would make all of us better. We looked at how we can improve our work together. The ability to 'go beyond' encompasses lifting each other, making each other better, and giving back to something larger than ourselves. We go beyond by working as One NCSBN!”

Significant actions include:

Approved the 2026–2028 NCSBN Strategic Initiative Statement.

Approved the 2026 NCLEX-RN Test Plan.

Approved the 2026 NCLEX-PN Test Plan.

Elections to the Board of Directors:

Treasurer, Lori Scheidt, MBA-HCM, executive director, Missouri State Board of Nursing

Area I Director, Carolyn Jo McCormies, MSN, RN, FNP-BC, board member, Arizona State Board of Nursing

Area II Director, Sue Painter, DNP, MSN, RN, executive director, West Virginia Board of Registered Nurses

Area III Director, Jenny Barnhouse, DNP, RN, executive director, Oklahoma Board of Nursing

Area IV Director, Barbara Blozen EdD, MA, RN-BC, CNL, board president, New Jersey Board of Nursing

NCSBN delegates also elected members of the Leadership Succession Committee:

Area I Member, Reuben Argel, MBA, RN, director, Nursing Assistant Education Program, Washington State Board of Nursing

Area III Member, Shannon McKinney, DNP, APRN, WHNP-BC, RNC-OB, assistant director for advanced practice, Arkansas State Board of Nursing

About NCSBN

Empowering and supporting nursing regulators across the world in their mandate to protect the public, NCSBN is an independent, not-for-profit organization. As a global leader in regulatory excellence, NCSBN champions regulatory solutions to borderless health care delivery, agile regulatory systems and nurses practicing to the full scope of their education, experience and expertise. A world leader in test development and administration, NCSBN’s NCLEX Exams are internationally recognized as the preeminent nursing examinations.

NCSBN’s membership is comprised of the nursing regulatory bodies (NRBs) in the 50 states, the District of Columbia and four U.S. territories. There are nine exam user members and 21 associate members that are either NRBs or empowered regulatory authorities from other countries or territories.

The statements and opinions expressed are those of NCSBN and not individual members.