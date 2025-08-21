Eli Lilly and Company Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

The Portnoy Law Firm advises Eli Lilly and Company ("Eli Lilly" or "the Company") (NYSE: LLY) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

The investigation is focused on whether Eli Lilly made misleading statements in regard to their expectation of results of the phase 3 trial of their oral GLP-1 weight loss pill Orforglipron. In this pivotal trial, patients who took Orforglipron experienced an average of 11.5% placebo-adjusted weight loss over 72 weeks. This result was well below the 15% projected by analysts. Furthermore, 10.3% of patients on the highest dose of Orforglipron dropped out of the trial due to side effects, compared to just 2.6% of trial participants that were on a placebo. This investigation is concerned with any potentially deceptive claims Eli Lilly may have made regarding the drug's projected trial outcomes.

