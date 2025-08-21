United States Mint Unveils Two New Designs in the Historic Comic Art Coin and Medal Program

WASHINGTON, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) has unveiled the official designs depicting Batman™ and Wonder Woman™ as the second and third product releases in the historic Comic Art Coin and Medal Program. The unveiling took place on August 19, during the American Numismatic Association (ANA) World’s Fair of Money® at the Oklahoma City Convention Center.

As part of the event, the Mint also announced the names of the next six DC Super Heroes to be honored in the series. Debuting in 2026 will be Green Lantern™, Robin™, and Supergirl™; followed in 2027 by, The Flash™, Batgirl™, and Aquaman™.

“This groundbreaking and historic series is more than a celebration of comic book heroes—it’s a tribute to the enduring power of storytelling,” said Kristie McNally, Acting Director of the Mint. “By honoring these legendary characters on coins and medals, we’re connecting generations through art, history, and imagination.”

From the shadows, of Gotham City™, DC’s Dark Knight emerges as the second release in the Comic Art Coin and Medal Program. The Batman™ design is newly etched in a proof finished 24-karat gold coin, 99.9% fine silver medals in matte finish, and later in clad medals that depict the iconic Super Hero ready to fight crime in Gotham City™.

The stunning gold coin and silver medals display Batman’s steadfast courage and his never-ending crusade for justice. The obverse (heads) designs created and sculpted by the Mint’s Chief Engraver, Joseph Menna, depict Batman leaping into action to protect those in need. A decorative eagle, carved in stone, perches atop a Gotham City building behind him. The inscriptions are “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “2025” (24-karat gold coin); “LIBERTY” and “2025” (2.5 ounce silver medal); and “LIBERTY” (one ounce silver medal).

The reverse (tails) designs feature Batman against the background of Gotham City, while the Bat-Signal shines brightly above. The inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” “$50,” “1/2 OZ,” and “.9999 FINE GOLD” (24-karat gold coin); “BATMAN” and “JUSTICE AND COURAGE” (2.5 ounce silver medal); and “BATMAN” and “JUSTICE AND COURAGE” (one ounce silver medal). Mint Medallic Artist John P. McGraw designed the reverse, which was sculpted by Mint Chief Engraver Menna.

Wonder Woman leaps into action with her iconic shield and Lasso of Truth in the obverse design of the gold 24-karat coin and silver medals. The stripes of the American flag featured in the background are a nod to her signature costume designed during World War II. The inscriptions are “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “2025” (24-karat gold coin); “LIBERTY” and “2025” (2.5 ounce silver medal); and “LIBERTY” (one ounce silver medal). Chief Engraver Menna designed and sculpted the obverse.

The reverse design features Wonder Woman with three doves soaring high above Earth. This design reflects Wonder Woman’s role as a global ambassador in pursuit of peace and her steadfast commitment to justice, peace, and equality. The inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” “$50,” “1/2 OZ,” and “.9999 FINE GOLD” (24-karat gold coin); “WONDER WOMAN” and “PEACE AND EQUALITY” (2.5 ounce silver medal); and “WONDER WOMAN” and “PEACE AND EQUALITY” (one ounce silver medal). Phebe Hemphill designed the reverse, which was sculpted by Chief Engraver Menna.

The Mint will begin accepting pre-orders for the Batman and Wonder Woman Comic Art Coins and Medals later this year. To set up a “Remind Me” alert or sign up for the Subscription Program, visit the Comic Art Coins and Medals product page. Subscriptions come with free shipping and are the best way to receive all future releases in this series.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s Revenue & Strategy Division, extends the company’s powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor, and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.’ film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

Contact Information:

Sharon McPike

United States Mint

Sharon.McPike@usmint.treas.gov

202-354-7222