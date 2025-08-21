LGI Homes Announces Homes for Sale at Neuse Ridge in Clayton, NC

CLAYTON, N.C., Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) proudly announces the grand opening of a new section within Neuse Ridge, offering an exclusive opportunity to own a brand-new home in this already established and sought-after community in Clayton, North Carolina, southeast of the Raleigh-Durham metro. With its blend of comfort, convenience, and family-friendly charm, Neuse Ridge has become a favorite among homebuyers, and now, for the first time, LGI Homes brings its signature quality and value to this popular neighborhood. Ideally located with easy access to I-40, I-95, and US-70, residents will enjoy convenient commutes to Raleigh, Durham, and major employment centers throughout the region.

"Neuse Ridge is nestled within an established community, where each homesite is uniquely designed to offer privacy,” stated Dayne Luck, Vice President of Sales for Raleigh/Durham. “We are excited to build a collection of 25 well-designed homes to complement the existing community.”

Neuse Ridge is perfectly situated for those commuting to Raleigh or Research Triangle Park, while also offering direct access to local treasures like the Neuse River Greenway, Clemmons Educational State Forest, and the Neuse Country Club. The community is also served by top-rated Johnston County schools, making it a standout choice for families focused on education and lifestyle.

“We are located only 10 minutes from the Glen Laurel Golf Course, and are within walking distance to the popular Venison Ridge Swim and Tennis Club, which offers tennis courts, pickleball courts, a workout facility and a pool,” stated Luck. “This community has something for everyone.”

Homes at Neuse Ridge start at $339,900 and include a variety of thoughtfully designed floor plans to meet the needs of today’s homebuyers. All homes feature LGI Homes’ signature CompleteHome™ package, which includes energy-efficient stainless-steel Whirlpool® appliances, granite countertops, luxury vinyl plank flooring, 36-inch upper cabinets with crown molding, programmable thermostats, Low-E vinyl windows, and Wi-Fi-enabled garage door openers. Each home is built move-in ready and includes professionally landscaped front yards and attached two-car garages.

The grand opening at Neuse Ridge will take place on August 23rd, giving homebuyers the first opportunity to tour the homes and take advantage of exclusive offers. For more information, customers are encouraged to call (855) 687-8221 ext. 1126 or visit the Medley Park information center at 193 Seville Way, Clayton, NC, 27520.

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2025 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e95c8da4-81a7-4451-9396-0dac31e6e598