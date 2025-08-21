Renaissance Recovery Expands in Florida, Increasing Capacity and Improving Access to Addiction Treatment





In response to the growing need for addiction recovery services, Renaissance Recovery is expanding its Florida facility with 16 new available spots.

LANTANA, Fla., Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renaissance Recovery , a leading provider of evidence-based addiction and mental health treatments, today announced a major expansion of its Palm Beach County outpatient rehab. With the ability to help 16 additional new patients, the program is ready to begin helping even more people achieve recovery. In addition to daytime treatment, the expansion also includes the launch of evening Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) options.

This expansion comes in response to the rising demand for flexible, high-quality addiction and mental health care in Florida. By offering both daytime and evening programming, Renaissance Recovery is better equipped to meet the needs of working professionals, students, and families seeking recovery support.

Expansion Details

The program expanded to serve 16 more patients

New options for evening IOP services



The expansion allows Renaissance Recovery's Palm Beach County drug rehab to serve more individuals while providing greater scheduling flexibility and accessibility.

About Renaissance Recovery

Renaissance Recovery delivers personalized, evidence-based addiction and mental health treatment in a supportive, compassionate environment. Services include:

Partial Hospitalization (PHP), Intensive Outpatient (IOP), and Outpatient (OP) programs

Evidence-based therapies such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), and Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT)

Holistic services including yoga, breathwork, and adventure therapy





Founded by individuals in recovery, Renaissance Recovery emphasizes individualized care, clinical excellence, and community support. Each client works closely with experienced clinicians to develop treatment plans tailored to their unique needs, fostering long-term recovery and improved well-being.

Looking Ahead

Looking ahead, Renaissance Recovery is planning to continue expanding its services in California and opening new treatment facilities in Tennessee, bringing its effective treatment programs to more individuals nationwide.

This expansion reflects the organization's dedication to making high-quality addiction treatment accessible to a broader population.

For more information about Renaissance Recovery and its services, please visit https://www.renaissancerecovery.com/ .

