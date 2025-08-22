Ceramic Tiles Market worth $228.3 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 2.7%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Ceramic Tiles Market size is projected to grow from USD 194.2 billion in 2024 to USD 228.3 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. Ceramic tiles are crafted from a blend of raw materials, typically including clay, feldspar, sand, and talc. These materials are shaped and fired in a kiln. It includes a process that removes all moisture and creates a hard and durable surface finish. If the tile design includes a glaze, it is applied to the tile's surface before the kiln firing. During firing, the glaze hardens into an almost glass-like finish, serving both as a decorative feature and as a protective layer against moisture and dirt.

List of Key Players in Ceramic Tiles Market:

Mohawk Industries Inc. (US) Grupo Lamosa (Mexico) Pamesa Ceramica (Spain) RAK Ceramics (UAE) Siam Cement Public Company Limited (Thailand) Kajaria Ceramics (India) Ceramica Carmelo For (Brazil)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Ceramic Tiles Market:

Drivers: Increasing investments in infrastructure development Restraint: Volatile raw material prices Opportunity: High demand in Asia Pacific Challenge: Natural Gas Crisis

Key Findings of the Study:

The Porcelain segment is expected to register highest growth in the global ceramic tiles market during the forecast period

Flooring segment is projected to be the fastest growing segment in the ceramic tiles market

The Residential segment to register a higher CAGR during forecast period

Asia Pacific region is the largest market for ceramic tiles

The ceramic tiles market is categorized, by type, into Porcelain and Ceramic tiles. Porcelain clays are dense and less porous compared to the more porous ceramic clays, thus making porcelain tiles more durable and water-resistant. Due to their through-body composition, porcelain tiles are robust and ideal for heavy use. Porcelain tiles require low maintenance. In contrast, ceramic tiles are more prone to breaking and cracking because they are made from less dense clays. The porcelain segment dominates the ceramic tiles market.

The market for ceramic tiles is segmented, based on application into Flooring, internal walls, external walls, and others. The flooring applications are the most dominant and thus the segment occupies the highest market share. Floor tiles are designed to withstand the wear and tear of foot traffic and bear loads. These are thicker than wall tiles. In contrast, wall tiles primarily serve a protective function, preventing water from seeping through walls. They are non-load bearing and hence generally thinner. While floor tiles can be used on walls, wall tiles should not be used on floors due to their lack of durability and hardness. The floor tiles are influenced by size and durability, while wall tiles are more dependent on aesthetic appeal.

The ceramic tiles market is categorized, by end-use sector into residential and non-residential sectors. The largest share in the ceramic tiles market, in terms of value, is held by the residential segment. The choice of materials differs significantly between commercial and residential construction. In residential projects, aesthetics and comfort are prioritized, leading to a wide range of materials like wood, ceramic tiles, and granite. In contrast, commercial construction typically employs materials such as decorative concrete, large glass panels, and large format tiles, chosen for their durability under heavy usage.

The ceramic tiles market is regionally segmented into Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. In 2023, Asia Pacific held the largest market share in terms of value. Asia Pacific is the largest consumer of ceramic tiles across the globe. The region has witnessed tremendous growth in the past few years. This includes to growing population, favourable investment policies, growing economies, and government initiatives directed at infrastructure industry growth in the region.

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (US) is a global manufacturer and distributor of flooring products. It is renowned for its diverse portfolio that includes carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone, and vinyl flooring. The company is headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia. It operates in over 170 countries and caters both residential and commercial markets. The company has grown significantly through a combination of strategic acquisitions and continuous innovation, enabling it to offer a wide range of high-quality products tailored to various customer preferences and market demands.

Grupo Lamosa (Mexico) is a global manufacturer and supplier of ceramic tiles for wall and floor applications. The company operates through business segments such as Ceramic, Adhesives and insulating, and Corporate & Other segments. The company has operations in regions including North America, South America, Central America, and Europe. It sells its floor and wall tiles under different brand names like Roca, Firenze, Lamosa, Porcelanite, Cordillera, Ceramica Scop etc.

