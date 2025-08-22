Pisen to Open First Retail Store in the U.S. this Wednesday, August 27, in Los Angeles

Pisen's first retail store in the U.S. opens this Wednesday, August 27, in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pisen, a trusted provider of power solutions and mobile accessories, today announced the opening of its first U.S. brick-and-mortar store in Los Angeles on Wednesday, August 27. Located at 630 S Los Angeles St, the new retail store marks an exciting milestone for the brand as it expands its physical presence stateside, with a second store set to open in New York just two days later, on Friday.

The Journey that Brought Pisen to LA

Pisen's story began in 2004, in one of the planet's harshest environments: the Antarctic. When China's "7+2" Antarctic Expedition Team needed a battery pack that could survive the extreme cold, Pisen rose to the challenge. What emerged was more than just a battery. It was a breakthrough redefined portable power.

In 2017, Pisen reimagined mobile repair with 3C Easy. By 2019, Pisen introduced the PISEN MORE ecosystem, with the aim of establishing an interconnected network of products and services. In 2020, Pisen entered the new energy market, introducing products such as portable power stations, electric vehicle chargers, and C&I energy storage systems.

From that first battery pack to now, Pisen has grown to power hundreds of millions of smart devices in all corners of the globe. Yet throughout the journey, what has remained the same is the original vision of crafting tech that keeps people powered and connected wherever they are.

Today, with a footprint in more than 70 countries and regions, Pisen's products are engineered to perform everywhere. From bustling cities to remote adventures, they are there to keep people connected and ideas charged.

And now, that exciting journey lands in Los Angeles, a city that thrives on connection, creativity, and constant motion.

More Than a Retail Space

Built to meet the varied needs of Los Angeles' tech-reliant community, the Pisen store is more than a retail space. It's a curated destination for Angelenos who rely on their devices to stay connected, productive, and inspired in this dynamic city.

Inside the store, where warm orange hues blend seamlessly with modern wood finishes, customers are invited to explore a comprehensive range of Pisen's signature products and services. From ultra-slim travel chargers that slip easily into any bag to portable power stations ready to power every adventure, there's something for everyone.

And it's not just about products. The store features a dedicated mobile repair zone where skilled technicians are ready to help. They provide on-site diagnostics, battery replacements, screen repairs, and whatever tech support customers might need. No issue is too niche, and no question is too simple.

Celebrating with the Community

To welcome its first Los Angeles customers, Pisen will host a series of events and offer exclusive perks. The day begins with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, featuring remarks from Pisen leadership. This will be followed by a traditional lion dance performance, an energetic tradition that blends cultural heritage with universal joy.

Beyond the opening festivities, the store will welcome the community with exclusive in-store cash coupons, redeemable on any of Pisen's must-have charging essentials. Additionally, a lucky draw will offer customers the chance to win some fantastic prizes. Maybe it's a sleek wireless charger ready for your next adventure, or a versatile desktop charging station primed for your daily grind.

The Pisen Los Angeles store will welcome its first customers on Wednesday, August 27, at 10:30 am.

About Pisen

Founded in 2003, Pisen is a leading provider of power solutions, dedicated to designing innovative products that empower human connections, spark curiosity, and light up possibilities. With a focus on quality and accessibility, Pisen's product offerings include power banks, chargers, cables, audio accessories, car accessories, portable power stations, and phone replacement parts.

To learn more about Pisen, visit: https://www.pisengroup.com/about-us/.

Source: PISEN

Contact Person: Hanyu Zhao

Email: media@pisengroup.com

Website: https://www.pisengroup.com/

Telephone: +1 (213) 988-7048

City: Los Angeles

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/369334a7-7efb-44f7-83d7-1431a0e46310