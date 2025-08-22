Ezhou Huahu Airport has become China's air cargo hub: international cargo and mail throughput has soared by 261%

EZHOU, China, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 17, 2025, the 3-year-old Ezhou Huahu International Airport established its position as an important cargo hub in China. According to the data from Hubei International Logistics Airport Co., Ltd. (operator of Ezhou Huahu airport), in the first half of 2025, the international cargo and mail throughput reached 249,000 tons (a year-on-year increase of 261%), and nearly 6,500 international and regional flights were operated (a year-on-year increase of 333%). As of July 17, more than 60,000 cargo flights have been operated, and the cargo and mail throughput has exceeded 2 million tons.

An extensive global network

Huahu Airport has opened 45 international and regional cargo routes, ranking first in central China. It also runs 59 domestic cargo routes to connect 54 cities, covering all provincial-level administrative regions and ranking first in the country. Delivering goods to domestic destinations after 1 night and international destinations after 2 nights, the airport is truly a key facility in the Air Silk Road. Its first overseas warehouse has been inaugurated in Milan, and 16 foreign airlines (e.g., Atlas, Etihad, and Maersk) have settled in.

An unparalleled efficiency

Thanks to the airport's incredible location, 90% of China's total economic area can be accessed in 1.5 hours, and major economies around the world can be accessed in 8 hours. This advantage effectively supports the rapid distribution of high value-added and time-sensitive goods. Ms. Yang in Shanghai received lotus pods and fried cakes from her hometown with morning dew the next day; the "lychee routes" send 2 million fresh fruits to the country every day in midsummer; and seasonal delicacies (e.g., cherries, bayberries, and imported durian) reach consumers' dining tables in no time.

A strong industrial catalyst

The airport's strong cargo capacity significantly drives the development of industries in the neighborhood. The Ezhou Airport Comprehensive Bonded Zone (Cross-border E-commerce Comprehensive Pilot Zone) was unveiled 2 months ago, and its industrial park has already signed contracts with 46 enterprises, while 140 have been registered. In the past 3 years, 225 projects that are each worth more than 100 million yuan have been secured around the airport. 25 advanced manufacturing projects (e.g., Inframat Nano Materials and Demark Semiconductor) are well under construction. Biomedical companies are busy building their international supply chain centers. Zhongshi (Hubei) International Logistics Co., Ltd. is constructing an international freight station with an investment of 200 million yuan.

Source: Hubei International Logistics Airport Co., Ltd.