Octopus Future Generations VCT plc

Dividend Declaration

The Board of Octopus Future Generations plc (the ‘Company’) is pleased to declare its first dividend since launching in 2022, marking an important milestone in the Company’s progress.

A special dividend of 5.6p per share will be paid on 24 September 2025 to shareholders on the register at 5 September 2025.

The dividend will be funded from the proceeds of the successful sale of Cobee, the Company’s first full exit, a provider of a flexible employee benefits platform which was successfully sold to Pluxee, a global player in the employee benefits space. The Board has chosen to distribute the full amount from this exit.

As is common in early-stage venture capital investing, the Company’s performance to date reflects the time needed for young businesses to grow and realise value, with some companies facing challenges early on. This first realisation, together with other companies achieving important commercial milestones, provides encouraging signs that the portfolio is beginning to deliver on its long-term potential.

The Board remains committed to pursuing the Company’s investment objective of generating attractive long-term returns for shareholders through a combination of capital growth and regular dividends.

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800AL71Z7N2O58N66