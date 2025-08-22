Textile Market Size Expected to Reach USD 4,016.50 Billion by 2034 Driven by Innovation in Clothing and Technical Textiles

Ottawa, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the global textile market surpassed USD 1,976.84 billion in 2024 and is predicted to grow from USD 2,123.72 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 4,016.50 billion by 2034. In terms of CAGR, the market is projected to grow at a solid compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.35% from 2025 to 2034.

Note: This report is readily available for immediate delivery. We can review it with you in a meeting to ensure data reliability and quality for decision-making.



Try Before You Buy – Get the Sample Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/4338

Textile Market Overview

Textile is a fabric material made up of filaments, fibers, and yarns. The processes used for the creation of textiles are felting, weaving, and knitting. Textile is made up of synthetic fibers and natural fibers. The synthetic fibers include polyester, rayon fiber, acrylic, & nylon, whereas the natural fibers include silk, cotton, & wool.

Textile is widely used in bedding, upholstery, clothing, carpets, geotextiles, nets, furnishings, towels, and many more. Textile offers comfort, warmth, and protection in various industries. Textile is widely used in industries like automotive, healthcare, aerospace, apparel, construction, and other industrial activities.

Textile Market Insights:

Asia Pacific dominated the textile market with the largest market share of 54% in 2024, supported by its strong manufacturing base, low labor costs, and abundant raw materials.

dominated the textile market with the largest market share of 54% in 2024, supported by its strong manufacturing base, low labor costs, and abundant raw materials. By raw material , the cotton segment led the market in 2024, driven by its comfort, breathability, and strong demand in clothing and home textiles.

, the led the market in 2024, driven by its comfort, breathability, and strong demand in clothing and home textiles. By product , the natural fibers segment dominated in 2024, with rising adoption due to biodegradability, comfort, and versatility across applications.

, the dominated in 2024, with rising adoption due to biodegradability, comfort, and versatility across applications. By application, the fashion & clothing segment held the largest market share in 2024, supported by booming e-commerce, evolving fashion trends, and demand for designer apparel.

Global Textile Market Size and Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 1,976.84 Billion

USD 1,976.84 Billion 2025 Market Size: USD 2,123.72 Billion

USD 2,123.72 Billion 2030 Market Size: USD 3,038.96 Billion

USD 3,038.96 Billion 2032 Market Size: USD 3,507.33 Billion

USD 3,507.33 Billion 2034 Projected Market Size: USD 4,016.50 Billion

USD 4,016.50 Billion CAGR (2025–2034): 7.35%

Regional Textile Market Size and Forecast

Market Size in 2024

Asia Pacific: USD 1,067.49 Billion

North America: USD 434.90 Billion

Europe: USD 375.60 Billion

LAMEA: USD 98.84 Billion

Market Size in 2025

Asia Pacific: USD 1,146.81 Billion

North America: USD 467.22 Billion

Europe: USD 403.51 Billion

LAMEA: USD 106.19 Billion

Market Size by 2034

Asia Pacific: USD 2,188.99 Billion

North America: USD 873.94 Billion

Europe: USD 754.70 Billion

LAMEA: USD 198.87 Billion

For detailed insights, data-driven forecasts, and competitive landscape analysis, access the full report here: https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/4338

Major Global Trends in the Textile Market

Sustainability & Circular Economy

Growing use of eco-friendly fibers like organic cotton, bamboo, hemp, and recycled textiles Increased adoption of textile recycling, upcycling, and closed-loop production systems Brands and manufacturers focusing on reducing carbon footprint and water usage



Digitalization & Smart Manufacturing

Rise in automation, artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IoT), and smart factory setups for higher efficiency and precision Digital textile printing enabling fast, low-waste, and customized production Integration of virtual prototyping and 3D design tools for product development



Technical, Functional & Smart Textiles

High demand for performance fabrics with antimicrobial, UV-resistant, flame-retardant, or moisture-wicking properties Smart textiles integrating sensors and electronics for use in sportswear, healthcare, and wearables Development of adaptive textiles that respond to temperature, moisture, or movement



Personalization & On-Demand Production

Growth in custom-made and made-to-order textile products Direct-to-consumer (DTC) models gaining popularity





What is the Detail Textile Manufacturing Process?

Process Description (Detail Process) Fiber Selection & Preparation Fiber Sourcing - Wool, Nylon, Cotton, Polyester) Fiber Processing – Cleaning, Sorting Bale Opening & Blending Carding and Combing Yarn Production Roving and Drawing Spinning Yarn Winding Fabric Formation Weaving Knitting Tufting Brainding Felting Finishing Pre-Treatment – Singeing, Scouring, and Bleaching Dyeing & Printing Finishing Treatments Cutting & Sewing Garment Manufacturing Designing & Prototyping Garments Pattern Making & Grading Cutting & Sewing Finishing & Packaging



➤ Get the Full Report @ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/textile-market

Textile Market Opportunity:

Growing Demand for Home Textiles Unlocks Market Opportunity

The rapid urbanization and growing residential construction activities increase demand for various home textiles. The strong focus on home decor and increasing disposable incomes increases spending on premium home textiles. The increasing home renovation activities and growing investment in furnishing increase the adoption of home textiles. The increasing demand for bedding products like pillowcases, blankets, sheets, and bedspreads is leading adoption of textiles.

The growing use of curtains, rugs, table linens, drapes, carpets, and bathroom accessories increases demand for textiles. The growing demand for home textiles in residential areas like bathrooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, kitchens, and living rooms helps the market. The rise in online shopping and consumer focus on comfort increases demand for home textiles. The growing demand for home textiles creates an opportunity for the growth of the home textiles market.

Limitations and Challenges in the Textile Market

Raw Material Price Fluctuations Limit the Expansion of the Textile Market

Despite several benefits of the textiles in various industries, the raw material price fluctuations restrict the growth of the market. Factors like market demand, weather conditions, and geopolitical events are responsible for fluctuations in the prices of raw materials. Supply chain disruptions due to factors like transportation disruptions, factory shutdowns, and natural disasters increase the raw materials costs.

The weather patterns, like high temperatures, droughts, and floods, impact cotton yields, which directly affect the market. The fluctuations in the prices of oil directly increase the cost of polyester. Factors like trade wars and political instability increase the cost of raw materials. The raw material price fluctuations hamper the growth of the textile market.

Textile Market Report Coverage

Report Attributes Key Statistics Growth Rate 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 7.35% Market Size in 2024 USD 1,976.84 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 2,123.72 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 4,016.50 Billion Leading Region in 2024 Asia Pacific Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered Raw-material, Product, Application, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Players Covered BSL Limited, INVISTA S.R.L., Lu Thai Textile Co., Ltd., Heytex Bramsche GmbH, B.D. Textile Mills Pvt. Ltd., DBL Group, IBENA Inc., Levis, Lakhmi Woollen Mills, Wilh. Wülfing GmbH & Co. KG, Wuxi Xiexin Group Co., Ltd., O'Formula Co., Ltd., The Bombay Dyeing & Mfg. Co., Ltd, Adidas AG, Mayur Fabrics, Huafu Top Dyed Melange Yarn Co., Ltd., Nike Inc, and Others.



➡️ Become a valued research partner with us ☎ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/schedule-meeting

Textile Market Key Regional Analysis:

How Asia Pacific Dominated the Textile Market?

Asia Pacific dominated the textile market in 2024. The well-established textile manufacturing base and lower labor costs for textile production help the market growth. The growing apparel production and ongoing technological advancements like automation & digital printing increase the demand for textiles.

The growth in the population and increasing spending on textiles help the market growth. The presence of abundant raw materials, like natural fibers, increases the production of textiles. The growing demand for technical textiles in industries like healthcare and automotive drives the overall growth of the market.

What is the Market Size of Asia Pacific Textile Market?

The Asia Pacific textile market size reached USD 1,067.49 billion in 2024 and is expected to exceed USD 2,188.99 billion by 2034. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.45% from 2025 to 2034.

India Textile Market Trends:

India's textile industry is undergoing a strategic transformation, driven by rapid modernization, government support, and a shift toward man-made fibers (MMF). Over 95% of recent sector growth is attributed to MMFs, with regions like Tiruppur leading synthetic fiber production. The government has rolled out initiatives like the PM Mitra textile parks and temporary removal of import duties on cotton to boost competitiveness and stabilize raw material supply.

Why is North America Experiencing the Fastest Growth in the Textile Market?

North America is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The increasing purchasing of various textile products like curtains and bedding helps the market growth. The growing industries like healthcare, aerospace, and automotive increase demand for technical textiles.

The ongoing technological advancements, like digital manufacturing and increasing consumer demand for eco-friendly products, are increasing the production of textiles. The rapid expansion of e-commerce and the growing demand for home textiles like upholstery, curtains, and bed linens support the overall growth of the market.

U.S. Textile Market Trends:

U.S. textile market is experiencing a revival centered on innovation, reshoring, and sustainability. Companies are increasingly bringing production back to North America to reduce dependence on overseas suppliers, enhance agility, and meet consumer demands for ethical sourcing. Advanced textiles, such as smart fabrics, antimicrobial materials, and recycled performance wear are key growth drivers, supported by public-private R&D investments. U.S. brands are also prioritizing digital supply chain transparency and traceability using blockchain and RFID.

Textile Market Segmentation Analysis

Raw-material Analysis

The cotton segment dominated the textile market in 2024. The strong focus on breathability and natural comfort in clothing increases the demand for cotton. The high cultivation of cotton in the world and its cost-effectiveness help the market growth. The growing population and strong government support for the production of cotton increase the production of cotton. The growing demand for cotton in home textiles like upholstery, bedding, and bath linens drives the overall growth of the market.

The wool segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. The increasing awareness about environmental concerns and the growing demand for renewable materials increase the adoption of wool. The focus on lowering the carbon footprint and growing textile industry increases the demand for wool. The emerging fashion trends and increasing spending on clothing increase the demand for wool. The growing demand for wool in applications like home textiles, clothing, and carpets supports the overall growth of the market.

Product Analysis

The natural fibers segment held the largest share in the textile market in 2024. The ease of processing and comfort increase the adoption of natural fibers. The growing demand for biodegradable fibers and the increasing variety of textile production increase demand for natural fibers. The growth in industrial applications like geotextiles and ropes increases the adoption of natural fibers. The advancements in natural fiber technology and the growing demand for natural fibers like linen, hemp, cotton, jute, & wool in various industries support the overall growth of the market.

The polyester segment is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The growing production of formal wear, sportswear, and casual wear increases the demand for polyester. The affordability and properties like high resistance to shrinking, wrinkles, and stretching increase the adoption of polyester. The ease of maintenance and easily available raw materials increase the production of polyester. The growing demand for polyester in applications like home textiles, technical textiles, and value retail drives the overall growth of the market.

Application Analysis

The fashion & clothing segment dominated the textile market in 2024. The growing demand for casual and formal wear increases the demand for textiles. The growing fashion trends and increased purchase of clothing increase demand for textiles. The rapid growth in e-commerce and increasing demand for designer apparel increases the adoption of textiles. The growing expansion of e-commerce and innovations in fabrics increases the purchasing of clothing, driving the overall growth of the market.

The technical segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. The growing demand for drug delivery systems, PPE, and wound care in the healthcare sector increases the adoption of technical textiles. The growing automotive manufacturing, like safety components, car parts, and airbags, increases demand for technical textiles. The growing demand for non-wovens, builtech textiles, and geotextiles in construction activities increases the adoption of technical textiles. The growing adoption of technical textiles like films & nets in the agriculture sector supports the overall growth of the market.

Textile Market Leading Companies

BSL Limited

INVISTA S.R.L.

Lu Thai Textile Co., Ltd.

Heytex Bramsche GmbH

B.D. Textile Mills Pvt. Ltd.

DBL Group

IBENA Inc.

Levis

Lakhmi Woollen Mills

Wilh. Wülfing GmbH & Co. KG

Wuxi Xiexin Group Co., Ltd.

O'Formula Co., Ltd.

The Bombay Dyeing & Mfg. Co., Ltd

Adidas AG

Mayur Fabrics

Huafu Top Dyed Melange Yarn Co., Ltd.

Nike Inc



Recent Developments:

In January 2025, Alok Ind launched innovative bed & bath linen products at Heimtextil. The collection offers quality, durability, & comfort, and the company supports sustainability & innovation. The collection range includes Dark Romance bed & bath linen, Leap Bedding, and Sumptuous Living Towels.



(Source: https://www.fibre2fashion.com)



In January 2025, BIS launched a specialized textile testing laboratory in Hyderabad. The facility supports the textile industry's growth and helps manufacturers to enhance product quality.



(Source: https://www.deccanchronicle.com)



In November 2024, Agora collaborated with Silver State Fabrics to launch the Gazpacho fabric collection. The collection includes natural color shades like grays, whites, creams, and blacks. The fabric offers a variety of textures, and the fabric is 100% solution-dyed acrylic.



(Source: https://www.textileworld.com/)

Textile Market Segments Covered in the Report

By Raw-material

Cotton

Chemical

Wool

Silk

Others



By Product

Natural Fibers

Polyesters

Nylon

Others

By Application

Household Bedding Kitchen Upholstery Towel Others

Technical Construction Transport Medical Protective

Fashion & Clothing Apparel Ties & Clothing Accessories Handbags Others

Others



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





Thank you for reading. You can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions, such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/4338

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 804 441 9344

Stay Ahead with Precedence Research Subscriptions

Unlock exclusive access to powerful market intelligence, real-time data, and forward-looking insights, tailored to your business. From trend tracking to competitive analysis, our subscription plans keep you informed, agile, and ahead of the curve.

Browse Our Subscription Plans@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/get-a-subscription

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give an unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

Web: https://www.precedenceresearch.com

Our Trusted Data Partners:

Towards Healthcare | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Chem and Materials | Towards FnB | Towards Consumer Goods | Statifacts | Towards EV Solutions | Towards Dental | Nova One Advisor | Market Stats Insight

Get Recent News:

https://www.precedenceresearch.com/news

For the Latest Update Follow Us:

LinkedIn | Medium | Facebook | Twitter

__________________________________________________________________________________

Related Topics You May Find Useful:

➡️ Cooling Fabrics Market : Explore how performance apparel and smart textiles are reshaping consumer comfort

➡️ Healthcare Fabrics Market : See how infection control and sustainability trends are driving hospital fabric innovation

➡️ Data Fabric Market : Discover how enterprises are unifying data management for real-time insights

➡️ Non-woven Fabrics Market : Track demand across hygiene, medical, and industrial applications

➡️ Fabric Filter Market : Understand how stricter air quality regulations are fueling adoption in industries

➡️ E-Textiles Market : Analyze innovation in smart clothing, wearables, and defense applications

➡️ Textile Waste Management Market : Gain insight into recycling, circular fashion, and sustainability strategies

➡️ Technical Textile Market : Examine growth in automotive, construction, and defense applications

➡️ Textile Processing Machinery Market : See how automation and digitalization are transforming textile manufacturing

➡️ Medical Textiles Market : Discover innovations in wound care, surgical wear, and implantable fabrics

➡️ Textile Auxiliaries Market : Understand the role of chemicals in dyeing, printing, and finishing processes

➡️ Textile Chemicals Market : Explore how sustainability and eco-friendly formulations are shaping demand

➡️ Textile Colorant Market : Analyze the shift toward digital printing and sustainable dye solutions

➡️ Industrial Fabric Market : Track applications across conveyor belts, protective gear, and filtration systems

➡️ Coated Fabrics Market : See where durability and weather resistance are fueling industrial growth