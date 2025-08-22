Carbon Fibers to Graphene: A Deep Dive into Advanced Carbon Materials Market

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Carbon Materials World Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Advanced Carbon Materials are a specialized class of materials utilized in engineering and scientific innovations due to their exceptional chemical, physical and electrical characteristics. Major types of the same comprise carbon fibers, carbon foams, carbon nanotubes (CNTs), fullerenes and graphene.
Due to their distinctive and fundamental characteristics, Advanced Carbon Materials are regarded as the backbone of scientific revolution of the 21st century. They are widely used in various end-use applications, such as aerospace, sporting goods, medical, civil engineering, electronics, biosensors, marine, seismic retrofitting and water & waste management where low weight, high tensile strength, durability, impact absorption, resistance and stiffness are indispensable properties to have.
This world market compendium analyzes the market for Advanced Carbon Materials at high level by type, end-use application and geographic region. The market is studied for historical/current trends and future forecast in terms of value in US$ for 2021, 2024 and 2030.
This report provides the estimates and forecast for the global Advanced Carbon Materials market. The study also provides the key market developments and a list of major players in this market that are cited.
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET SEGMENTATION
- Type
- End-Use Application
- Geographic Region
2. WORLD MARKET COMPENDIUM
- Market Demand by Geographic Region
- Market Demand by Type
- Market Demand by End-Use Application
3. REGIONAL MARKET COMPENDIUM
- North America
- North American Market Demand by Geographic Region
- North American Market Demand by Type
- North American Market Demand by End-Use Application
- Europe
- European Market Demand by Geographic Region
- European Market Demand by Type
- European Market Demand by End-Use Application
- Asia-Pacific
- Asia-Pacific Market Demand by Geographic Region
- Asia-Pacific Market Demand by Type
- Asia-Pacific Market Demand by End-Use Application
- Rest of World
- Rest of World Market Demand by Geographic Region
- Rest of World Market Demand by Type
- Rest of World Market Demand by End-Use Application
4. LATEST MARKET DEVELOPMENTS
- Carbon Nanotubes and Graphene Power a New Era: Transforming the Future of Energy Storage Batteries
- China's Aggressive Carbon Fiber Expansion: Global Market Implications
- Burgeoning Opportunities for Carbon Fibers in High-pressure Gas Storage Vessels
- Unique Properties and Multiple Potential Applications Driving Demand for Fullerenes
- Copper Nanowires Coated with Graphene Enhance Flexible Electronics
- Carbon Nanotubes Revolutionizing the Medical Industry
- Fullerenes Offer Exciting Potential in Various Medical Applications
- Magnetized Graphene Offers Potential to Increase Data Storage Capacity to Unimaginable Levels
- Graphene to be Instrumental in Advancing Spintronics
- Graphene Oxide-Based Hybrid Nanopolymers Enhance Bearing Performance
- Carbon Nanotubes Flying High in the Aerospace Industry
5. MAJOR MARKET PLAYERS
6. DATA SOURCES AND RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
Companies Featured
- Ad-Nano Technologies Private Limited
- Advanced Graphene Products Sp. z o.o.
- American Elements Corp.
- Applied Graphene Materials plc
- Arkema Group
- BESTGRAPHENE Co.,Ltd.
- Cabot Corporation
- Canatu Oy
- CFOAM LLC
- CHASM Advanced Materials, Inc.
- Chengdu Zhongke Times Nano Energy Tech Co., Ltd
- Directa Plus S.p.A.
- DowAksa
- ERG Aerospace
- Formosa Plastics Corporation
- Frontier Carbon Co., Ltd.
- General Graphene Corporation
- Global Graphene Group
- Graphenea
- Guangdong Dowstone Technology Co., Ltd.
- Haydale Graphene Industries Plc
- Hexcel Corporation
- Huntsman Corporation
- Hyosung Advanced Materials
- JEIO Co., Ltd
- Jiangsu Cnano Technology Co., Ltd.
- Jilin Chemical Fiber Group Co., Ltd.
- Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd. (KKPC)
- Kureha Corporation
- Levidian Nanosystems Limited
- LG Chem
- Meijo Nano Carbon Co., Ltd
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
- Molecular Rebar Design, LLC (MRD)
- Nano-C
- Nanocyl SA
- Nanografi Nanotechnology Inc.
- NanoXplore
- NAWA Technologies
- Newtech Group Co., Ltd.
- Ningbo Morsh Technology Co., Ltd.
- Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation
- OCSiAl
- Resonac Holdings Corp
- SES Research Inc.
- SGL Carbon SE
- Shandong Dazhan Nano Materials Co., Ltd.
- Syensqo SA
- Talga Group Ltd
- Teijin Limited
- The Sixth Element (Changzhou) Materials Technology Co., Ltd
- Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd
- Toray Industries, Inc.
- Ultramet
- Versarien? plc
- Vorbeck Materials Corp.
- William Blythe Limited (GOgraphene)
- Zeon Corporation
- Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2ea1iv
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.