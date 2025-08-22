Graphene, CNTs, and Beyond: A Deep Dive Into Carbon Nanomaterials Market

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Nanomaterials World Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Carbon nanomaterials represent a versatile and rapidly advancing class of materials composed of carbon atoms arranged in nanoscale architectures. Owing to their exceptional physical, chemical, and electrical properties, these materials are at the forefront of numerous cutting-edge technologies.

The family of carbon nanomaterials includes carbon nanotubes (CNTs), graphene, fullerenes, carbon foams, carbon quantum dots (CQDs), carbon nanofibers, and nanodiamonds, among others. Each type exhibits unique characteristics, primarily influenced by differences in atomic arrangement and dimensionality.



For example, carbon nanotubes are cylindrical structures renowned for their outstanding tensile strength, electrical conductivity, and thermal stability. In contrast, graphene is a single layer of carbon atoms arranged in a two-dimensional honeycomb lattice, celebrated for its extraordinary strength, flexibility, and conductivity. The remarkable properties of carbon nanomaterials arise from their intrinsic sp2 hybridized carbon bonding, which imparts strong covalent linkages within their structures. As a result, they display high surface area, superior mechanical strength, excellent chemical stability, and outstanding electrical and thermal conductivity. Their optical properties are equally impressive, and their surfaces can be chemically tailored through functionalization, further expanding their applicability across a wide range of industries.



This world market compendium analyzes the market for Carbon Nanomaterials at high level by material type, end-use application and geographic region. The market is studied for historical/current trends and future forecast in terms of value in US$ for 2021, 2024 and 2030.

This report provides the estimates and forecast for the global Carbon Nanomaterials market. The study also provides the key market developments and a list of major players in this market that are cited.



Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET SEGMENTATION

Type

End-Use Application

Geographic Region

2. WORLD MARKET COMPENDIUM

Market Demand by Geographic Region

Market Demand by Material Type

Market Demand by Application

3. REGIONAL MARKET COMPENDIUM

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of World

4. LATEST MARKET DEVELOPMENTS

Carbon Nanotubes and Graphene Power a New Era: Transforming the Future of Energy Storage Batteries

Unique Properties and Multiple Potential Applications Driving Demand for Fullerenes

Copper Nanowires Coated with Graphene Enhance Flexible Electronics

Carbon Nanotubes Revolutionizing the Medical Industry

Fullerenes Offer Exciting Potential in Various Medical Applications

Magnetized Graphene Offers Potential to Increase Data Storage Capacity to Unimaginable Levels

Graphene to be Instrumental in Advancing Spintronics

Graphene Oxide-Based Hybrid Nanopolymers Enhance Bearing Performance

Carbon Nanotubes Flying High in the Aerospace Industry

Growing Importance of Carbon Quantum Dots in Biomedical Applications

The Emergence of Carbon Quantum Dots in Optoelectronics

5. MAJOR MARKET PLAYERS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mjkmux

