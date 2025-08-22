Statement regarding the proposed issue of a prospectus

LEI Code 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68

Albion Crown VCT PLC, Albion Enterprise VCT PLC and Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (“the Companies” or “Albion VCTs”)

Statement regarding the proposed issue of a prospectus for the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers

The Companies are pleased to announce that, subject to obtaining the requisite regulatory approval, the Companies intend to launch prospectus top up offers of new ordinary shares for subscription in the 2025/2026 tax year (the "Offers").

The current intention is for the Companies, in aggregate, to raise up to £60 million, with over-allotment facilities of up to a further £30 million in aggregate, before issue costs, as follows:

Amount to be raised under each Offer Over-allotment facility Albion Crown VCT PLC £20.0 million £10.0 million Albion Enterprise VCT PLC £20.0 million £10.0 million Albion Technology & General VCT PLC £20.0 million £10.0 million

Any election to make use of their over-allotment facility will be subject to the decision of the individual boards of the Companies at the relevant time.

Full details of the Offers will be contained in a prospectus that is expected to be made available in October 2025 on the Albion Capital Group LLP website (www.albion.capital) as well as at the National Storage Mechanism (https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism). Application for shares under the Offers are expected to open in November 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Telephone: 020 7601 1850

22 August 2025