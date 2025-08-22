Commercial Air Purifiers Market Outlook to 2030: Energy-Efficient Air Purifiers Gain Traction Amid Rising Operational Costs

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Air Purifiers Market Research Report 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Commercial Air Purifiers Market was valued at USD 16.80 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 26.70 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 8.03%.

Market Opportunities & Trends include the rising demand for smart, connected air purifiers, supported by government and non-government initiatives for environmental protection, as well as the growing need for energy-efficient air purifiers.

Market Growth Enablers are driven by increasing operational costs and energy prices, a stronger focus on indoor air quality (IAQ) management, and the rise in health problems linked to air pollution.

Market Restraints stem from the increase in operational costs, the slow adoption of pollution control reforms, and the emission of ozone and other pollutants from smart air purifiers.





COMMERCIAL AIR PURIFIER MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Smart, Connected Air Purifiers



In 2025, demand for smart, connected commercial air purifiers is rising as hospitals, schools, offices, and airports prioritize real-time air quality monitoring and automated control. For example, in March 2025, Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, one of the leading healthcare institutions in the U.S., established in 1852, deployed IoT-enabled purifiers across clinics, while Delta Airlines upgraded lounges with smart systems. The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) deployed AI-based commercial air purifiers in 1,200 classrooms in February 2025 as part of its district-wide initiative to improve indoor air quality and student health. This move aligns with growing national efforts to integrate smart infrastructure in educational institutions and contributes to the growth of the commercial air purifier market.



Growing Preference for Energy-Efficient, Cost-Saving Air Purifiers



In 2025, rising energy prices and operational costs across the commercial real estate and facilities management sector are driving increased adoption of energy-efficient air purification solutions. Businesses are prioritizing Energy Star-rated commercial air purifiers with smart sensors, eco-modes, and adaptive fan speeds that optimize energy use without compromising air quality. Such factors are projected to impact the commercial air purifier market positively.



For instance, in March 2025, Marriott International announced the rollout of energy-efficient air purifiers across its flagship hotels in New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles, targeting annual HVAC energy savings of approximately USD 1.2 million. Similarly, in February 2025, Boeing's Seattle campus completed the integration of low-power, automated purifier systems in its office spaces to support company-wide carbon reduction goals. These advancements reflect a strong shift toward sustainable, cost-effective air purification strategies that support both environmental and financial performance objectives.



SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

INSIGHTS BY TECHNOLOGY



The HEPA commercial air purifiers market is projected to grow steadily from 2024 to 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.61% by revenue. In 2025, HEPA filters continue to lead the global commercial air purifier market due to their proven efficiency in removing 99.97% of particles. In March 2025, Mount Sinai Hospital (USA) and Toronto Pearson Airport adopted HEPA systems from IQAir and Honeywell for enhanced air safety.



Europe saw investments backed by EU funds in May 2025, with places like the Louvre Museum using Daikin HEPA purifiers. In Asia-Pacific, companies like Panasonic supplied HEPA systems to Indian offices after new IAQ standards in January 2025. The MEA region featured HEPA tech in Dubai's Expo 2025 and Saudi Arabia's NEOM city, while Latin American cities such as Sao Paulo launched HEPA projects in March 2025. With smart, energy-efficient upgrades and IoT integration, HEPA remains the preferred solution worldwide.



INSIGHTS BY CADR



In 2024, the medium CADR segment dominated the global commercial air purifier market due to its balance of efficiency, cost, and performance, ideal for offices, schools, and hospitals. In February 2025, major U.S. and Canadian hospitals upgraded to medium CADR units from Honeywell and Blueair. In April 2025, European universities and offices in Germany and the UK adopted Philips and Dyson models. Asia-Pacific cities like Tokyo and Mumbai purchased Panasonic and Sharp purifiers in early 2025 to tackle pollution. MEA government offices in Riyadh implemented medium CADR commercial air purifier systems in May 2025, while Mexico City and Sao Paulo expanded usage in schools and healthcare facilities in March 2025. With smart features and IoT integration, medium CADR purifiers meet global demand for efficient air quality solutions across diverse applications.



INSIGHTS BY APPLICATION



The global commercial air purifier market by application is segmented into office spaces, hospitality, hospitals, airports, educational institutes, shopping malls, gyms and fitness centers, government centers, industrial facilities, and others. The office spaces segment dominated the global commercial air purifier market in 2024, due to the rising demand for healthier indoor environments, especially in the post-pandemic era, where employee wellness and productivity are key priorities. Offices have high foot traffic and shared airspaces, making them more vulnerable to airborne contaminants like dust, allergens, and viruses. This has driven companies to invest in smart, energy-efficient air purifiers that ensure continuous air quality monitoring and filtration.



For example, in January 2025, tech giants in Silicon Valley adopted Honeywell and Blueair systems to meet WELL Building standards. In March 2025, business parks in Bangalore installed Panasonic purifiers under green office initiatives. In April 2025, coworking spaces in London and Berlin rolled out Philips and Dyson models to comply with EU indoor air quality regulations. With increasing corporate focus on employee well-being, sustainability, and indoor air quality, investments in advanced purification technologies are set to accelerate.



INSIGHTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



The offline distribution channel dominates the global commercial air purifier market in 2024, due to strong demand from sectors like offices, hospitals, hotels, and government buildings that require in-person demos, site-specific installations, and ongoing support. For instance, in March 2025, the UK NHS procured HEPA-based purifiers via local vendors, and in April, a Dubai-based real estate firm installed Honeywell purifiers across 10 commercial towers through offline contracts. In May 2025, governments in Brazil and Argentina distributed purifiers in public buildings through regional suppliers. These large-scale, service-heavy projects favor offline purchasing for trust, customization, and faster fulfillment. The offline channel continues to lead due to its ability to meet the complex needs of institutional buyers, offering hands-on service, reliability, and custom-made solutions.



COMMERCIAL AIR PURIFIER MARKET'S GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS



In 2025, APAC continues to dominate the global commercial air purifier market, driven by rapid urbanization, industrial growth, and worsening air quality in countries like China, India, and South Korea. The market is projected to reach USD 9.73 billion by 2030, growing at a strong CAGR of 8.85% during the forecast period by revenue. Governments and private sectors are investing in advanced purification systems to comply with indoor air quality norms and sustainability goals. For example, in January 2025, the Delhi government initiated a commercial air purification drive across public offices and schools; in March, Japan's Ministry of Environment equipped Tokyo airports and metro stations with Panasonic and Sharp systems; and in May, major business parks in Singapore and Seoul integrated smart air purifiers into green building frameworks. APAC dominates due to high pollution levels, rising health awareness, government initiatives, and increasing commercial infrastructure. With large-scale deployments and ongoing investments in cleaner indoor environments, APAC remains the most lucrative region for commercial air purifier manufacturers and service providers.



North America remains the most influential region in the global commercial air purifier market. The region benefits from a highly developed commercial infrastructure, strong awareness of indoor air quality (IAQ) issues, and extensive adoption across industries, including healthcare, corporate offices, airports, hospitality, and retail environments. Furthermore, the U.S. is one of the largest markets for smart air purification systems. With advancements in filtration technology, vendors are adding features like HEPA+UV-C, VOC sensors, and Wi-Fi connectivity, propelling industry growth.



Driven by rising urbanization, stricter indoor air quality (IAQ) regulations, and heightened public health awareness, Europe is experiencing robust growth in the commercial air purifier market. Major end-user sectors such as healthcare, offices, public buildings, retail, and transit hubs are incorporating advanced filtration technologies (HEPA, UV-C, activated carbon), IoT integration, and energy-efficient designs. Sustainability priorities (e.g., LEED, BREEAM) are accelerating the integration of smart and low-energy purification solutions across the region.



Latin America's commercial air purifier market is gaining momentum in 2025, driven by rising urban pollution, increasing health awareness, government IAQ regulations, and infrastructure development. Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and Colombia lead demand, with industries and public sectors investing heavily to improve indoor air quality across commercial and public spaces.



The Middle East & Africa (MEA) region is experiencing accelerated growth in the commercial air purifier market in 2025, fueled by rising urban pollution, increased health awareness, and strengthened regulations on indoor air quality (IAQ). Countries across MEA are witnessing expanded product offerings from both local manufacturers and global brands, coupled with large-scale infrastructure and smart city projects driving strong demand from commercial, healthcare, hospitality, and public sectors. Commercial offices in Riyadh and Jeddah, along with major hospitals such as King Faisal Specialist Hospital, are adopting commercial-grade air purifiers to meet strict IAQ standards and combat dust and pollution.



COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



The competitive landscape of the global commercial air purifier market remains moderately fragmented, with intensified competition among major players like Honeywell, Daikin, IQAir, and emerging regional brands. On the corporate front, market leaders are scaling production and expanding their global commercial portfolios. In April 2025, IQAir unveiled its AI-enabled air purification systems designed for high-density indoor environments such as airports, hotels, and convention centers. These new systems offer predictive filter replacement, real-time AQI feedback, and mobile app control features increasingly in demand across premium commercial spaces.



Honeywell, one of the most active players in the commercial air purifier market, announced it had generated over USD 620 million from commercial air quality solutions in the first half of 2025, driven by bulk orders from healthcare and education clients in North America and Europe. Similarly, Daikin reported commercial air purifier revenues crossing USD 800 million globally this year, supported by deployments across hospitals, coworking chains, and corporate campuses in Japan, Australia, and Southeast Asia.



