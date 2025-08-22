Sustainable Biofuels & E-Fuels Market Report 2026-2036 | Algae Biofuels, Green Ammonia, and Carbon Capture Highlight Next Wave of Innovation

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sustainable Biofuels & E-Fuels Market 2026-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global sustainable biofuels and e-fuels market represents one of the most rapidly expanding sectors in the energy transition landscape, driven by urgent decarbonization imperatives and ambitious net-zero commitments worldwide. The traditional biofuels segment continues to dominate the sustainable fuels landscape. Advanced biofuels are experiencing particularly strong growth, with renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) leading the charge. E-fuels represent the fastest-growing segment within sustainable fuels, albeit from a smaller base.
Several critical factors are propelling market growth. Environmental regulations and carbon reduction mandates are primary drivers, with over 80 countries implementing liquid biofuel policies. Policy support remains crucial, with initiatives like the EU's Renewable Energy Directive, the US Inflation Reduction Act providing USD 9.4 billion in biofuel support to 2031, and various SAF mandates driving adoption. Corporate sustainability commitments from airlines, shipping companies, and automotive manufacturers are creating substantial demand for sustainable fuel alternatives. The sector is witnessing rapid technological advancement across multiple production pathways. For biofuels, this includes second-generation technologies like pyrolysis, gasification, hydrothermal liquefaction, and Fischer-Tropsch synthesis, alongside innovative feedstock utilization from waste materials and algae. E-fuel production is advancing through improvements in electrolyzers, carbon capture technologies, and power-to-liquid synthesis processes.
Despite impressive growth, significant scaling is required to meet climate targets. While renewable fuel uptake would need to nearly double by 2030 to be on track with a net zero trajectory, it is set to expand only near 20% under existing market conditions. This gap presents both challenges and opportunities, suggesting the market's potential extends far beyond current projections as supportive policies, technology costs, and infrastructure development accelerate the transition to sustainable transportation fuels.
The Global Sustainable Biofuels and E-Fuels Market 2026-2036 report provides an in-depth analysis, covering market dynamics, technological innovations, production pathways, regional developments, and strategic competitive intelligence across all major fuel categories. The report encompasses the full spectrum of sustainable fuel technologies, from conventional first-generation biofuels to advanced second and third-generation biofuels, synthetic e-fuels, and emerging fourth-generation biotechnologies.
With detailed coverage of 230+ company profiles and extensive analysis of production technologies including pyrolysis, gasification, hydrothermal liquefaction, Fischer-Tropsch synthesis, and power-to-liquid processes, this report serves as the definitive guide for stakeholders navigating the complex sustainable fuels ecosystem.
Report contents include:
- Comprehensive decarbonization analysis and comparison to fossil fuels
- Government policies and regulatory frameworks driving market growth
- Market drivers, challenges, and sustainability assessments
- Liquid biofuels market forecasts 2026-2036 by type and production
- Transport decarbonization strategies and industry developments 2022-2025
- Regional market analysis covering USA, EU, China, India, and Brazil
- Biofuels Market Analysis
- Global biofuels market overview with diesel and gasoline substitutes analysis
- SWOT analysis and comparative cost analysis by biofuel type
- Comprehensive feedstock analysis: first, second, third, and fourth-generation
- Energy crops, agricultural residues, forestry waste, and organic waste assessment
- Advanced production technologies including pyrolysis, gasification, and HTL
- Biocrude oil refining, upgrading technologies, and biomethanol production
- Alcohol-to-jet (ATJ) and alcohol-to-gasoline (ATG) conversion processes
- Hydrocarbon Biofuels
- Biodiesel market analysis by generation with production technologies
- Renewable diesel vs biodiesel comparison and market dynamics
- Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) market with production pathways and pricing
- Bio-naphtha markets, applications, and production capacity analysis
- Recent market developments 2023-2025 and company activity tracking
- Global consumption forecasts and price trend analysis
- Alcohol Fuels & Biomass-Based Gas
- Biomethanol production pathways and market applications
- Bioethanol technology including cellulosic ethanol production
- Biobutanol production and market positioning
- Biomethane, biosyngas, and biohydrogen market analysis
- Bio-LNG applications in trucks and marine transport
- Carbon capture from biogas and bio-DME development
- Chemical Recycling & Advanced Technologies
- Plastic pyrolysis and used tire conversion to biofuels
- Co-pyrolysis of biomass and plastic waste technologies
- Gasification technologies for syngas conversion to methanol
- Hydrothermal cracking and chemical recycling SWOT analysis
- Electrofuels (E-Fuels) Market
- E-fuel production technologies and efficiency analysis
- Green hydrogen production and electrolyzer technologies
- CO2 capture systems and Direct Air Capture (DAC) technologies
- Syngas production including RWGS and SOEC technologies
- E-methane and e-methanol production pathways
- Solar power integration in e-fuels production
- Current and planned e-fuel production facilities analysis
- Emerging Technologies & Alternative Fuels
- Algae-derived biofuels including third and fourth-generation technologies
- Microalgae cultivation systems and photobioreactor technologies
- Green ammonia production and marine fuel applications
- Biofuels from carbon capture and utilization
- Bio-oils (pyrolysis oil) production and applications
- Refuse-derived fuels (RDF) market analysis
The report features detailed profiles of 230+ leading companies across the sustainable fuels value chain, including:
- Aduro Clean Technologies
- Aemetis
- Agilyx
- Air Company
- Agra Energy
- Aircela
- Algenol
- Alpha Biofuels
- AM Green
- Andritz AG
- APChemi
- Apeiron Bioenergy
- Aperam BioEnergia
- Applied Research Associates
- Arcadia eFuels
- ASB Biodiesel
- Atmonia
- Avalon BioEnergy
- Avantium
- Avioxx
- BASF
- BBCA Biochemical & GALACTIC Lactic Acid
- BDI-BioEnergy International
- BEE Biofuel
- Bio-Oils
- Biofy
- Biofine Technology
- BiogasClean
- Biojet
- Bloom Biorenewables
- BlueAlp Technology
- Blue BioFuels
- Braven Environmental
- Brightmark Energy
- bse Methanol
- BTG Bioliquids
- Byogy Renewables
- C1 Green Chemicals
- Caphenia
- CarbonBridge
- Carbon Collect
- Carbon Engineering
- Carbon Infinity
- Carbon Recycling International
- Carbon Sink
- Carbyon
- Cargill
- Cassandra Oil
- Casterra Ag
- Celtic Renewables
- Cereal Process Technologies
- CERT Systems
- CF Industries Holdings
- Chitose Bio Evolution
- Circla Nordic
- CleanJoule
- Climeworks
- CNF Biofuel
- Concord Blue Engineering
- Cool Planet Energy Systems
- Corsair Group International
- Coval Energy
- Crimson Renewable Energy
- C-Zero
- D-CRBN
- Diamond Green Diesel
- Dimensional Energy
- Royal DSM
- Dioxide Materials
- Dioxycle
- Domsjo Fabriker
- DuPont
- EcoCeres
- Eco Environmental
- Eco Fuel Technology
- Electro-Active Technologies
- Emerging Fuels Technology
- Encina Development Group
- Enerkem
- Eneus Energy
- Enexor BioEnergy
- Eni Sustainable Mobility
- Ensyn Corporation
- Euglena
- EnviTec Biogas
- Firefly Green Fuels
- Forge Hydrocarbons Corporation
- FuelPositive
- Fuenix Ecogy
- Fulcrum BioEnergy
- Galp Energia
- GenCell Energy
- Genecis Bioindustries
- Gevo
- GIDARA Energy
- Graforce Hydro
- Granbio Technologies
- Greenergy
- Green COP
- Green Earth Institute
- Green Fuel
- Hago Energetics
- Haldor Topsoe
- Handerek Technologies
- Hero BX
- Honeywell
- HutanBio
- Hyundai Oilbank
- Oy Hydrocell
- Hy2Gen
- Hydrogenious LOHC
- HYCO1
- HydGene Renewables
- Ineratec
- Infinitree
- Infinium Electrofuels
- Innoltek
- Jet Zero Australia
- Jilin COFCO Biomaterial Corporation
- Jupiter Ionics
- Kaidi
- Kanteleen Voima
- KEW Technology
- Khepra
- Klean Industries
- Krajete
- Kvasir Technologies
- LanzaJet
- Lanzatech
- Lectrolyst
- Licella
- Liquid Wind
- Lootah Biofuels
- Lummus Technology
- LXP Group
- Mash Energy
- Mercurius Biorefining
- MOFWORX
- Mote
- Neogen
- NeoZeo
- Neste
- New Hope Energy
- NewEnergyBlue
- NextChem
- Nexus Fuels
- Nordic ElectroFuel
- Nordsol
- Norsk e-Fuel
- Nova Pangaea Technologies
- Novozymes
- Obeo Biogas
- Oberon Fuels
- Obrist Group
- Oceania Biofuels
- O.C.O.
- OMV
- Opus 12
- ORLEN Poludnie
- OXCCU
- OxEon Energy
- Phillips 66
- Phoenix BioPower
- Photanol
- Phycobloom
- Phytonix Corporation
- Plastic2Oil
- Plastogaz
- Polycycl
- Praj Industries
- Preem
- Prometheus Fuels
- Proton Power
- Provectus Algae
- ProPika
- Pure Lignin Environmental Technology
- Pyrochar
This report provides essential strategic intelligence for energy companies, technology developers, investors, policymakers, and industry stakeholders seeking to understand market opportunities, competitive dynamics, and technology trends shaping the future of sustainable transportation fuels through 2036.
Key Topics Covered:
1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1 Decarbonization
1.2 Comparison to fossil fuels
1.3 Role in the circular economy
1.4 Government policies
1.5 Market drivers
1.6 Market challenges
1.7 Liquid biofuels market
1.8 Sustainability of biofuels
1.9 Transport decarbonization
1.10 Industry developments 2022-2025
1.11 Biofuels markets by region
1.12 Sustainability of biofuels
2 BIOFUELS
2.1 Overview
2.2 The global biofuels market
2.3 SWOT analysis: Biofuels market
2.4 Comparison of biofuel costs 2024, by type
2.5 Types
2.6 Refineries
2.7 Feedstocks
2.8 Biofuel Government policy
2.9 Advanced biofuels and production technologies
2.9.1 Introduction
2.9.2 Pyrolysis technologies
2.9.3 Gasification technologies
2.9.4 Hydrothermal liquefaction (HTL) technologies
2.9.5 Fischer-Tropsch (FT) synthesis
2.9.6 Biocrude oil refining & upgrading
2.9.7 Biomethanol production
2.9.8 Alcohol-to-jet (ATJ) & alcohol-to-gasoline (ATG): methanol & ethanol
3 HYDROCARBON BIOFUELS
3.1 Biodiesel
3.2 Renewable diesel
3.3 Sustainable aviation fuel (SAF)
3.4 Bio-naphtha
4 ALCOHOL FUELS
4.1 Biomethanol
4.2 Bioethanol
4.3 Biobutanol
5 BIOMASS-BASED GAS
5.1 Feedstocks
5.2 Biosyngas
5.3 Biohydrogen
5.4 Biochar in biogas production
5.5 Bio-DME
6 CHEMICAL RECYCLING FOR BIOFUELS
6.1 Plastic pyrolysis
6.2 Used tires pyrolysis
6.2.1 Conversion to biofuel
6.3 Co-pyrolysis of biomass and plastic wastes
6.4 Gasification
6.5 Hydrothermal cracking
6.6 SWOT analysis
7 ELECTROFUELS (E-FUELS)
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Green hydrogen
7.3 CO2 capture
7.4 Syngas production
7.5 E-methane
7.6 E-methanol
7.7 SWOT analysis
7.8 Production
7.9 Electrolysers
7.10 Prices
7.11 Market challenges
7.12 Companies
8 ALGAE-DERIVED BIOFUELS
8.1 Third & Fourth Generation Biofuel Technologies
8.2 Technology description
8.3 CO2 capture and utilization
8.4 Conversion pathways
8.5 SWOT analysis
8.6 Production
8.7 Market challenges
8.8 Prices
8.9 Producers
9 GREEN AMMONIA
9.1 Production
9.2 Green ammonia synthesis methods
9.3 SWOT analysis
9.4 Blue ammonia
9.5 Markets and applications
9.6 Prices
9.7 Estimated market demand
9.8 Companies and projects
10 BIOFUELS FROM CARBON CAPTURE
10.1 Overview
10.2 CO2 capture from point sources
10.3 Production routes
10.4 SWOT analysis
10.5 Direct air capture (DAC)
10.6 Carbon utilization for biofuels
11 BIO-OILS (PYROLYSIS OIL)
11.1 Description
11.1.1 Advantages of bio-oils
11.2 Production
11.2.1 Biomass Pyrolysis
11.2.2 Plastic Waste Pyrolysis
11.2.3 Catalytic Pyrolysis of Plastic
11.2.4 Costs of production
11.2.5 Upgrading
11.3 Pyrolysis reactors
11.4 SWOT analysis
11.5 Applications
11.6 Bio-oil producers
11.7 Prices
12 REFUSE-DERIVED FUELS (RDF)
12.1 Overview
12.2 Production
12.2.1 Production process
12.2.2 Mechanical biological treatment
12.3 Markets
13 COMPANY PROFILES (233 company profiles)
