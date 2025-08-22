United States Data Center Database 2025 | Covering 1,121 Existing and 385 Upcoming Colocation Centers, Plus 152 Hyperscale Data Centers Across 50 States

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This database product covers the USA data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 1,121 existing colocation data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 385 upcoming colocation data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 152 upcoming hyperscale self-built data centers
- Locations covered: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, Wyoming
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (As of June 2025)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2038)
Key Market Highlights
- Over 550 upcoming colocation and hyperscale self-built data center projects in the United States are expected to add over 90?GW of capacity, with several facilities still in the announced or planned stages awaiting grid connections.
- Virginia, Texas, Arizona, Illinois, Nevada, Georgia, Ohio, Iowa, Utah, and Colorado together account for over 70% of the upcoming capacity in the market.
- Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, and Google are expanding their data center campuses across the United States to support the rising demand for AI workloads, while crypto miners are entering the market by developing HPC data centers to capture market share
- Aligned Data Centers, COPT Data Center Solutions, CyrusOne, Digital Realty, Equinix, NTT, QTS Realty Trust, and Switch rank among the leading data center operators by capacity across the United States
- Colorado, Indiana, Louisiana, Oregon, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Missouri, and Minnesota are attracting investments exceeding a billion dollars in each of these states.
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
Existing Data Centers (1,121+ Facilities)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (AT1 or LAS1)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (537+ Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
The major operators/investors covered in this U.S. Data Center market database include:
- 123.Net
- 1623 Farnam
- 24shells
- 365 Data Centers
- 5C Data Centers
- 910Telecom
- A5
- Accelerated Data Works
- Access US
- ACS Group
- Aligned Data Centers
- American Tower (Colo Atl)
- Amnetsystems
- AMP Capital (Expedient)
- Aphorio Carter
- Applied Digital Data Center
- APR Energy
- Archer Datacenters (Partners with Evoque)
- Archer Group
- Ardent Data Centers (Northern Group)
- Arizona Land Consulting (ALC)
- Ark Data Center
- Ark Data Center (Involta)
- Ascent
- ATI Solutions
- Atlas Development LLC
- Aurum Capital Ventures
- Avaio
- Belltown Power
- bigbyte.cc
- Bit Digital
- BlackChamber Group
- BlueBird Network
- Bluehill Data Services
- Bolingbroke Technology Center
- C Spire
- Caro.net
- Carrier One
- Cascade Divide
- Cawley Partners
- Centeris Data Centers (Benaroya)
- Centersquare DC
- CentriLogic
- Chirisa
- Chirisa & Powerhouse
- Cirrus Data Services
- CISP
- CleanArc Data Centers
- Cloud South
- CloudHQ
- Cloudsmart
- Cogent Communications
- Colocation Northwest
- ColoCrossing
- Cologix
- Colohouse
- Colostore.com
- Colovore
- Compass Datacenters and Schneider Electric
- Consolidated
- COPT Data Center Solutions
- CORESCALE
- Coresite
- CoreSite Realty
- CoreWeave (Core Scientific)
- Corscale Data Centers
- Crane Data Centers
- Critical Data House
- CyrusOne
- Dakota Carrier
- DartPoints (Immedion)
- DaSTOR LLC (IPR Secure)
- Data Center West
- Data Core Innovations
- Data Foundry
- Data Holdings Data Center
- Data Shelter
- DataBank
- DataBridge Sites
- DataSite
- DataVerge
- DC BLOX
- DCX
- Deap Meadows LLC
- Deep Edge Realty
- Degas
- Digital Fortress
- Digital Realty
- Diode Ventures
- DRFortress
- Earthnet
- Echo Star
- ECL
- Edge Centers
- EdgeConneX
- EdgeConneX & TA Realty
- EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure
- Edged Energy
- EIP
- Element Critical
- Energy Transfer Data Center
- Enseva
- EQT Infrastructure
- Equinix
- Evocative
- Expedient
- Fermi America
- FiberHUb
- Fibernet
- Fibertown DC
- fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty (1547)
- Flex data center
- Flexential
- Fogo Data Centers
- Fortress Data Centers
- Global IP Networks
- Goodman
- H5 Colo
- H5 Data Centers
- HDR Engineering
- Hivelocity
- HMC Capital
- Hobart Devco LLC Campus
- Homer City Development
- HostDime
- HostRocket
- HoustonBunker (Acquired by Cyrpto Company - Arsenal Digital Holdings in 2022)
- Hudson Interxchange
- Hurricane Electric
- Hyperscale Data
- iconnect
- ImpactData & RAEDEN
- INAP
- InfoQuest Technologies
- Inoc
- IpHouse
- IREN (Iris Energy)
- Iron Mountain
- JK Land Holdings
- JLL
- Joe's Datacenter
- Karis Critical
- KDC
- Lifeline Data Centers
- LightEdge Solutions (GI Partners)
- Lincoln Property Company
- Lincoln Rackhouse
- Liquid Web
- Logistic Land Investments LLC
- Logistix
- LOGIX FIBER NETWORKS
- Long Island Interconnect
- Lumen Technologies (CenturyLink)
- Mainstream Technologies Inc
- ManagedWay
- Markley Group
- MDC Data Centers
- Mega Site
- Metro Edge Development Partners
- Midco
- Montana Property Group LLC
- Nabiax (Telefonica)
- NaviSite
- Nebius & DataOne
- NEP Real Estate
- Netrality Data Centers
- Netrepid
- Netsonic
- New Jersey Fibre Exchange
- Nexcess
- Nexeon Technologies
- Northern Data Group
- NorthPoint Development
- Novva Data Centers
- NTT DATA
- Omnis Network
- OneNeck IT Solutions
- Open AI and Oracle
- OpenColo
- Oppidan & Harrison Street Real Estate Capital
- Osogrande
- Otava
- Overwatch Capital
- Penzance
- PG&E
- phoenixNAP
- Pine Line Inc
- PointOne Data Centers
- Potentia Data Center
- Power Infrastructure Partners & Savannah Prominent
- PowerHouse Data Centers & Provident Realty Advisors
- Prime Data Centers
- Project Apollo
- Project West WHP - GA LLC
- Prologis
- Prometheus Hyperscale
- Prov.net
- Province Group
- PS Lightwave LightHouse Datacenter
- Psychz Networks
- QTS Realty Trust
- Quasar Datacenters
- Rack 59
- Rackspace Technology
- Red Rock Telecommunications
- Red Wolf DCD Properties LLC
- Related Digital
- Rellis Data Center
- Rowan Digital Infrastructure
- Ryan Companies
- Sabey Data Center
- Sailfish Digital Ventures
- SBA Edge
- ScaleMatrix Holdings
- Scott Data Centers
- Segra
- Sentinel Data Centers
- ServerFarm
- Servpac
- ShatterIt
- Sierra Data Centers
- Simple helix
- Sirius Computer solutions
- SitebData
- Skybox Datacenters & Bandera Ventures
- Soluna Cloud
- Southeast Property Holdings LLC
- STACK Infrastructure
- Stafford Associates
- Starwood
- Stream Data Center
- Subtac
- Sungard Availability Services
- Surge Development
- Switch
- Synergy Fiber
- T5 Data Centers
- TA Realty
- Taurus DC SPE LLC
- TECfusions
- Tech Vault
- TekLinks
- Telehouse
- Telesystem
- TenHats
- Teton Digital
- Texas Critical Data Centers (Sharon AI and New Era Helium)
- TierPoint
- TPC Data Centers
- Tract
- Trammell Crow Company
- TRG Datacenters
- Tri-Rivers
- TulsaConnect
- TurnKey Internet
- Twin Palms Capital Group
- US Data Centers
- Inc. (Digihost subsidiary)
- Usnx
- ValorC3 Data Centers (Tonaquint)
- Vantage Data Centers
- Vaultas
- VENYU
- Verizon
- Vinakom
- Vineyarddatacenter
- Volico Data Centers
- Webb Data Center
- Western Hospitality Partners
- White Label IT solutions
- WowRack
- Xmission
- Yondr
Key Topics Covered:
- About the Database
- Scope & Assumptions
- Definitions
- Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing Data Center Database
- Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
- Colocation Pricing
Target Audience
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
