U.S. Continuing Education (CE) Market Report 2025-2030 - AI, Micro-Credentials, and ChatGPT Reshaping the $95+ Billion Landscape

The U.S. Continuing Education Market was valued at USD 66.91 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 95.98 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 6.20%.

The continuing education market is shaped by the rapid expansion of online learning platforms, rising demand for skill-specific training, and growing collaboration between educational institutions and industry experts to deliver relevant content. Growth is further supported by government funding for workforce development, technological advancements that enhance interactivity, and stronger employer backing for continuous skill development. However, financial barriers for learners, inconsistent quality across programs, and challenges in measuring career impact remain key restraints.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

By Delivery Mode: The classroom learning segment accounted for the largest market share of over 41%.

By Profession: The accountants segment shows the highest growth of 7.44% during the forecast period.

By Providers: The educational institutions dominate and hold the largest market share in 2024.

Growth Factor: The U.S. continuing education market is set to grow due to rising demand for professional development and a surge in industry competitiveness.

U.S. CONTINUING EDUCATION MARKET SEGMENT INSIGHTS

INSIGHTS BY DELIVERY MODE



The U.S. continuing education market by delivery mode is segmented into classroom learning, e-learning, regularly schedules series, journals, and others. The classroom learning segment accounted for the largest market share of over 41%. Classroom learning remains a cornerstone of education, fostering a dynamic environment where students engage with peers and instructors in real-time. The physical presence of professionals fosters social interaction, empathy, and teamwork, crucial skills for navigating the world beyond academia.



The preference for classroom learning is declining compared with online learning. Although in the U.S., most CE learners prefer classroom learning over other methods because classroom learning increases potential skills and knowledge development under expert surveillance. In addition, face-to-face/in-person CE learning has experienced high penetration and is an accepted concept for a long back across the U.S. and the world. This significantly impacts the preference for delivery mode, with classroom learning being one of the methods experiencing high adoption by students compared with professionals.



INSIGHTS BY PROFESSION



The U.S. continuing education market by profession is categorized into healthcare workers, engineers, accountants, educators, architects, lawyers, and others. The accountants segment shows significant growth, with the fastest-growing CAGR of 7.44% during the forecast period. The field of accounting is built on a vast knowledge base that is continuously expanding, changing, and becoming more complex. To ensure that Certified Public Accountants (CPAs) provide the quality of advice and service that their clients depend on, CPE is vital. According to the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy, there were 671,855 actively licensed Certified Public Accountants (CPAs) in the United States in 2024. Continuing education is essential in this field to keep up with dynamic changes in tax law, financial regulations, and ethical practices. CE is also a requirement in most jurisdictions for license renewal and professional development.



The Corporate Finance Institute (CFI) is also a Continuing Professional Education (CPE) sponsor approved by the NASBA, which also offers continuing professional education for accounting professionals. CFI has designed a program providing 254.5 hours of CPE credits that focus mostly on Excel skills, financial analysis, financial modeling, valuation, and business strategy.



INSIGHTS BY PROVIDER



Based on the provider, the educational institutions dominate and hold the largest U.S. continuing education market share in 2024. Colleges, universities, and accredited architectural schools form the backbone of continuing education by offering certificate programs, workshops, and online modules tailored for licensed professionals. These institutions provide high academic credibility, often aligned with NCARB and AIA-approved standards. Educational institutions often partner with regulatory bodies like NCARB and state licensing boards to deliver CEU (Continuing Education Unit) programs. This alignment makes them a preferred choice among licensed architects needing to meet mandatory learning credits.



In response to the evolving needs of professionals, universities are increasingly offering hybrid and online delivery methods, allowing learners to balance ongoing work with professional growth. The integration of virtual design studios, AI-assisted design simulations, and sustainability labs has enhanced engagement and relevance.



Educational institutions remain a cornerstone of the U.S. CE market, especially in architecture. Their regulatory alignment, academic integrity, flexible delivery modes, and research-backed curriculum make them indispensable in meeting the ongoing professional development needs of both licensed and aspiring architects. As the number of license holders and candidates rises, these institutions are expected to witness sustained growth and relevance in this segment.



U.S. CONTINUING EDUCATION MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE



The U.S. continuing education market report consists of exclusive data on 28 vendors. The market is intensifying, with major platforms competing through AI integration, credential partnerships, and workforce specialization. LinkedIn Learning and Udemy are leading the race in AI education. LinkedIn leverages its Microsoft ecosystem for Azure and AI certifications, while Udemy has added over 1,000 new AI/ML courses. Skillsoft, through Codecademy's AI coding labs, strengthens its technical training, creating a three-way competition among platforms targeting tech professionals.



Credentialing is another competitive front. Coursera holds an edge through academic collaborations like the University of London MBA pathway. LinkedIn and Udemy focus on professional certifications. LinkedIn is NASBA-accredited for finance professionals, and Udemy offers SHRM-recognized HR courses. Growing demand from corporate and government sectors has placed General Assembly and Skillsoft in direct competition. General Assembly's U.S. Department of Labor apprenticeships appeal to the public sector, while Skillsoft's compliance courses support corporate HR needs. Pearson is focusing on healthcare through its expanded medical communication certification programs.



Each platform uses a distinct model; LinkedIn integrates with Microsoft, Coursera bridges academics and careers, Udemy scales practitioner-led courses, General Assembly runs bootcamps, Skillsoft blends compliance and tech, and Pearson focuses on certification prep. As AI drives convergence, fragmentation across sectors makes strategic partnerships key to staying competitive.



SEGMENTATION & FORECASTS

By Delivery Mode Classroom Learning E-learning Regularly Schedules Series Journals Others

By Profession Healthcare Workers Engineers Accountants Educators Architects Lawyers Others

By Providers Educational Institutions Educational Companies Non-profit Organizations Others



U.S. CONTINUING EDUCATION MARKET NEWS

In 2025, the General Assembly continues to strengthen its role in tech-focused continuing education by offering accelerated, immersive programs. Its flagship Data Analytics Certification has gained widespread traction, with over 97,000 graduates to date. These bootcamps respond to the growing demand for intensive, job-ready training options in the US workforce.

Skillsoft has advanced its technical learning portfolio through major upgrades, including the 2024 integration of Codecademy's AI coding labs into its Percipio platform. This move expands interactive, hands-on training opportunities in AI and programming, aligning with the rising demand for experiential learning in continuing education.

Udemy has deepened its presence in the US continuing education landscape with a dual focus on AI training and professional certification. The 2024 launch of 1,000+ AI/ML courses on Udemy Business Pro, featuring tools like OpenAI and Google Gemini, coupled with a partnership with SHRM to provide HR recertification credits, positions the platform as a critical resource for both tech and HR professionals.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED



1. How big is the U.S. continuing education market?

2. What is the growth rate of the U.S. continuing education market?

3. Which delivery mode has the largest share in the U.S. continuing education market?

4. Which profession provides more business opportunities in the U.S. continuing education market?



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 87 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $66.91 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $95.98 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered United States

U.S. CONTINUING EDUCATION MARKET TRENDS

Advanced Technologies Transforming CE (AI, ML): AI and ML are revolutionizing continuing education through personalized learning, intelligent tutoring systems, and upskilling in high-demand fields like data science and robotics.

Growing Badging, Micro & Blockchain Credential Distribution in CE: Micro-credentials and blockchain-based certifications are enhancing transparency, portability, and lifelong learning by offering stackable, verifiable proof of skills.

Integration of ChatGPT is the Future of CE: ChatGPT is transforming continuing education with real-time, adaptive learning support, exam preparation, and AI-driven personalized recommendations.

Emerging Fields for CE: Rapid growth in continuing education is driven by mandatory CE requirements in real estate, finance, and entrepreneurship, ensuring professionals stay compliant and competitive.

U.S. CONTINUING EDUCATION MARKET DRIVERS

Surge in Industry Competitiveness: As job markets become more dynamic and performance-driven, professionals are turning to CE to gain a competitive advantage, increase earning potential, and advance within their industries.

Rising Demand for Professional Development: Workplaces across all sectors are investing in continuing education to meet the increasing need for upskilling and reskilling, prompting a surge in demand for flexible, high-impact CE programs aligned with career growth.

Hybrid Delivery Platforms: The adoption of blended learning models, combining online convenience with in-person engagement, is driving participation in CE by improving flexibility, reducing costs, and increasing program completion rates.

Significant Developments in Healthcare & Engineering Industries: Mandated licensing renewals, rapid technological advancements, and AI integration in sectors like healthcare and engineering are fueling sustained demand for specialized and accredited CE programs in these high-stakes professions.

INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

Bias in Industry-Sponsored CE Content: Commercial influence risks compromising the objectivity of CE programs, raising ethical and regulatory concerns.

Challenges in CE Program Delivery & Alternative Platforms: Staffing shortages and administrative burdens hinder traditional CE providers, while unaccredited alternatives lack credibility.

