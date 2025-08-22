Vietnam Data Center Colocation Market Supply & Demand Analysis 2025-2030 - Vietnam's Data Center Facilities to Achieve Over 90% Occupancy by 2030

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Data Center Colocation Market - Supply & Demand Analysis 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Vietnam Data Center Colocation Market was valued at USD 148 million in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 673 million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 28.71%.













The data center market is expanding with rising demand for storage, accelerated cloud adoption, and AI-driven efficiency gains. Strong infrastructure investments, government support, and industry partnerships fuel growth, while high operational costs, data security concerns, and energy management challenges remain key restraints.

















The demand for wholesale colocation in the country is expected to increase in the coming years due to the growing demand for scalable and high-performance data infrastructure. As a result, various industries are shifting toward wholesale colocation data centers. Cloud service providers, telecommunications, financial services and banking, e-commerce and retail, government and public sector, gaming and media streaming (OTT platforms), and manufacturing are among the key industries adopting wholesale colocation solutions.



The Vietnam data center colocation market is one of the growing colocation data center markets in Southeast Asia. The average occupancy rate of data center facilities is expected to reach over 90% by 2030. Furthermore, Viettel IDC, FPT Telecom, VNPT, CMC Telecom, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, and HTC Telecom International (EcoDC) are some of the wholesale colocation data center providers in the country.



The Vietnamese government supports digitalization in payments through the promotion of digital payment systems. The government takes initiative in the establishment and operation of the National Payment Corporation of Vietnam (NAPAS), which helps enable inter-bank payments. Furthermore, in the country, Viettel IDC is one of the top wholesale data center providers, and it has more than 15,000 domestic and international customers, including the public sector, finance, AI tech, and cloud platforms, which have chosen Viettel IDC for cloud and data center services.



WHAT'S INCLUDED?

Transparent research methodology and insights on the market's colocation of demand and supply.

Market size is available in terms of utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks.

Market size available in terms of Core & Shell Vs Installed Vs Utilized IT Power Capacity, along with the occupancy %.

The study of the existing Vietnam data center industry landscape and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

An analysis of the current and future colocation demand in Vietnam by several industries.

Study on the sustainability status in the country

Analysis of current and future cloud operations in the country.

The snapshot of upcoming submarine cables in Vietnam.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Vietnam Facilities Covered (Existing): 28 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 13 Coverage: 4+ Cities Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data Center Colocation Market in Vietnam Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2024-2030) Retail Colocation Revenue (2024-2030) Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2024-2030) Retail Colocation Pricing along with Addons Wholesale Colocation Pricing along with the pricing trends.

An analysis of the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the Vietnam data center colocation market.

Competitive landscape, including industry share analysis by the colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue.

The vendor landscape of each existing and upcoming colocation operator is based on the existing/ upcoming count of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity, and data center location.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Existing Colocation Operators

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

Viettel IDC

CMC Telecom

FPT Telecom

VNPT

VNTT

Other Operators

New Operator

Epsilon Telecommunications

Gaw Capital (OneHub Saigon)

Infracrowd Capital

NTT DATA

Saigon Asset Management (SAM)

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED



1. What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in Vietnam?

2. How much MW of IT power capacity is likely to be utilized in Vietnam by 2030?

3. Who are the new entrants in the Vietnam data center industry?

4. What factors are driving the Vietnam data center colocation market?



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 54 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $148 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $673 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 28.7% Regions Covered Vietnam

TARGET AUDIENCE FOR THE REPORT

Real Estate Investment Trusts

Construction Contractors

Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate & Government Agencies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gqdikm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment