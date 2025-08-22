New Zealand Data Center Colocation Market Outlook 2025-2030: Foreign Investments and Sustainability Initiatives Catalyze Growth in Colocation Facilities

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "New Zealand Data Center Colocation Market - Supply & Demand Analysis 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The New Zealand Data Center Colocation Market, valued at USD 757.36 million in 2024, is expected to reach USD 949.75 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 3.84%. As one of the emerging colocation markets in Asia, New Zealand boasts over 33 colocation data center facilities in cities like Auckland, Christchurch, Wellington, and Hamilton. Auckland is a key player in this market, with around 16 data centers operated by companies such as Datacom, Chorus, and Spark Digital. This location is favored due to digitalization efforts and robust network infrastructure.

The occupancy rate of New Zealand's data center colocation market is projected to exceed 94% within the forecast period, driven by rising demand for colocation services. Increased adoption of AI, big data, and IoT, along with a significant presence of cloud providers, necessitates the establishment of new colocation facilities. However, a shift is anticipated as sectors like telecom and enterprise migrate workloads to the cloud, although the cloud sector will sustain demand growth.

Foreign investments, including those in colocation data centers, are regulated by the New Zealand Overseas Investment Office. This regulation impacts land acquisitions and asset development, particularly as hyperscale companies like Microsoft and Amazon Web Services enter the market, influencing industrial land prices. The demand for AI workloads is prompting colocation companies to upgrade traditional CPU clusters to advanced GPUs for efficient processing.

New Zealand is committed to reducing carbon emissions by 50% by 2030, achieving carbon-neutrality by 2050. Various initiatives are underway, such as the expansion of Datagrid's renewable energy-enabled data center park. Operators like CDC Data Centres and NEXTDC are aligning their operations with these environmental goals.

The companies mentioned in this New Zealand Data Center Colocation market report include:

CDC Data Centres

Spark Digital

DCI Data Centers

T4 Group

Datacom

Plan B Technology

Vocus & 2degrees

DataCentre220

DataVault - Secure New Zealand Data Centers

Xtreme Networks

CCL

Chorus

Umbrellar Technology Group

Caduceus Systems

Vector Fibre

Enable Fibre Broadband

Localhost

DataGrid

Goodman

NEXTDC

