Waste Recycling Services Market Report 2025-2033, with Profiles of Eurokey Recycling, Northstar Recycling, Veolia Environnement, Reworld, Epson, Rubicon Global, Waste Connections, Biffa, and more

The global waste recycling services market size was valued at USD 65.08 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 109.79 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2025 to 2033.

The growth is driven by growing environmental concerns, strict government regulations, rising industrial waste, and increasing awareness of sustainable practices.







Demand for resource recovery, circular economy initiatives, and corporate responsibility also contribute, encouraging businesses and consumers to adopt efficient waste management and recycling solutions. Technological advancements in sorting and processing have revolutionized recycling by increasing efficiency, accuracy, and speed. Automated systems, AI, robotics, and sensor-based sorting reduce contamination, lower labor costs, and maximize material recovery. These innovations make recycling more cost-effective and profitable, encouraging wider adoption across industries and municipalities.



Global Waste Recycling Services Market Report Segmentation



This report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. For this study, the analyst has segmented the global waste recycling services market report based on product, application, and region.

Companies Featured:

Eurokey Recycling, Ltd.

Northstar Recycling

Triple M Metal LP

Veolia Environnement S.A.

Interface, Inc.

Reworld

Epson, Inc.

Waste Management, Inc.

Xerox Corp.

SUEZ

Zanker Road Landfill

Rubicon Global

RU Recycling- und Umweltdienst GmbH

Waste Connections

Biffa

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Global Waste Recycling Services Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Concentration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Regulatory Framework

3.4. Technology Overview

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.6. Economic Mega-Trend Analysis

3.7. Industry Analysis Tools

Chapter 4. Global Waste Recycling Services Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2033

4.2. Global Waste Recycling Services Market Estimates & Forecast, By Product, 2021 to 2033

4.3. Paper & Paperboard

4.4. Metals

4.5. Plastics

4.6. Glass

4.7. Food

4.8. Bulbs, Batteries & Electronics

4.9. Yard Trimmings

4.10. Others



Chapter 5. Global Waste Recycling Services Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2033

5.2. Global Waste Recycling Services Market Estimates & Forecast, By Application, 2021 to 2033

5.3. Municipal

5.4. Industrial

5.5. Others



Chapter 6. Global Waste Recycling Services Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2033



Chapter 7. Global Waste Recycling Services Market - Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

7.2. Company Categorization

7.3. Company Dashboard Analysis

7.4. Vendor Landscape

7.5. Company Market Share Analysis, 2024

7.6. Company Positioning Analysis, 2024

7.7. Company Heat Map Analysis, 2024

7.8. Strategy Mapping

7.9. Company Profiles

